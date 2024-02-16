Say What - 'Park It Real Quick'

What was said following Flames practice Friday at the Scotiabank Saddledome

By Calgary Flames Staff
Nazem Kadri on moving past the loss to the Sharks:

"Obviously you have some teaching points and some takeaways, you can watch some film and understand what exactly went wrong. Those types of situations, I think it’s just best to throw 'em in the rear-view mirror, but like I mentioned, it’s a game we gotta get back, and that’s how we’re preparing."

On Detroit's strengths:

"What stands out is probably their pace, they can skate, you know, a highly-skilled team with a lot of players that can make you look bad. We’ve got to make sure not to be reckless with the puck, take care of it and make sure systematically, we’re on point, and try to expose them a little bit defensively as well."

Blake Coleman on moving on from the San Jose game:

"The beauty of this league is you can park it real quick, we got a quick turnaround here for tomorrow, and a good opponent that is in the same position as us, fighting for a playoff spot."

On facing the Red Wings Saturday afternoon:

"They’re having a good year, you know, we saw them early in the year so it’s been a minute, they’ve got some high-end skill that can hurt ya, they’re fast, they’re a young group, they’ve got good legs and energy. They’re well-coached, I’m pretty familiar with their coach, spent some time with him in Tampa, I know he’s got them going. Ultimately, we’ve got to focus on ourselves and find ways to win home games."

Ryan Huska on facing Detroit Saturday:

"Both teams, us and them, have lost their last two if I’m not mistaken. They’re a team that has a lot of skill up front, and they play a real quick game, and the one area that we’ve had a hard time with against that team is their powerplay, so we have to do a good job of being really competitive without crossing a line and finding ourselves sitting in the penalty box."

On what makes an effective powerplay mindset:

"When they look at the net, and they direct their game to the net, they’re a much more dangerous group. If they’re looking to make plays that aren’t there, and they’re just wanting to make a play because it’s gonna look really good, then it often doesn’t work. But when they have their focus at the net and they’re direct with it, then they create some opportunities off that, whether it be the second shot coming off a play to the net, off a rebound or a retrieval, it gets them more into motion when they have a focus on the net."

