Say What - 'Park It Real Quick'

Nazem Kadri on moving past the loss to the Sharks:
"Obviously you have some teaching points and some takeaways, you can watch some film and understand what exactly went wrong. Those types of situations, I think it’s just best to throw 'em in the rear-view mirror, but like I mentioned, it’s a game we gotta get back, and that’s how we’re preparing."
On Detroit's strengths:
"What stands out is probably their pace, they can skate, you know, a highly-skilled team with a lot of players that can make you look bad. We’ve got to make sure not to be reckless with the puck, take care of it and make sure systematically, we’re on point, and try to expose them a little bit defensively as well."