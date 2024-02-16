Say What - 'Park It Real Quick'

Ryan Huska on facing Detroit Saturday:

"Both teams, us and them, have lost their last two if I’m not mistaken. They’re a team that has a lot of skill up front, and they play a real quick game, and the one area that we’ve had a hard time with against that team is their powerplay, so we have to do a good job of being really competitive without crossing a line and finding ourselves sitting in the penalty box."

On what makes an effective powerplay mindset:

"When they look at the net, and they direct their game to the net, they’re a much more dangerous group. If they’re looking to make plays that aren’t there, and they’re just wanting to make a play because it’s gonna look really good, then it often doesn’t work. But when they have their focus at the net and they’re direct with it, then they create some opportunities off that, whether it be the second shot coming off a play to the net, off a rebound or a retrieval, it gets them more into motion when they have a focus on the net."