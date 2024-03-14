5 Things - Flames vs. Golden Knights

1. Class In Session

For the new-look Flames, the past three games have been more of a baptism in fire.

And they've got no choice but to get right back on the Blasty tonight with the Golden Knights in town.

With new faces in the lineup, especially on a revamped blue line, head coach Ryan Huska and his staff have had their work cut out for them, instilling systems and best practices on the fly as the team navigates a run of games against opponents firmly planted in the playoff picture.

“I think you teach over the course of the whole year, all the time,” Huska said Wednesday. “There’s always things that creep into your game that the players forget, or they’re starting to get a little (confused) as to what they’re going to do in certain situations, so I think that’s an ongoing process.

“Now, with some new bodies in the lineup, you have to find different spaces, whether it’s individual or like let’s say the defence as a whole, do a little bit more but not too much, because the danger that you come into here is getting them into a position where they start overthinking.”

Defenceman Joel Hanley is one of those newcomers; he’s had only a few days to settle into life in a new city, with a new team - all while awaiting the arrival of his family from his former home in Dallas.

But he knows the biggest ingredient in any successful performance is a healthy serving of hard work, with a touch of elbow grease.

“The team’s been grinding, playing well before I got here,” Hanley said Wednesday. “We’ve had a tough schedule, but at the same time we have to bear down.

“You have to be prepared to play every shift, at this time of the year every team is playing well, you just have to bring your best every game.”

And that’s where the team’s leadership can lead the way, according to the head coach.

“They’ve been around and they’re all understanding of where we’re at right now,” Huska said, “and the importance of making sure that we dig in and put our best product on the ice.

“The way Mikael and Blake and the rest of our leadership group is, they will accept nothing other than the Calgary Flames way from their teammates.”