Huberdeau And Kirkland Launch J&J Powerplay, New Community Program

Working with Youth Centres Of Calgary, program supports efforts to address food insecurity

20251104_JJ_POWERPLAY_0125_JP
By Calgary Flames Staff
CalgaryFlames.com

Flames forward Jonathan Huberdeau and Wranglers forward Justin Kirkland launched their J & J Powerplay program, which will support efforts to address food insecurity among Calgary’s youth through focused initiatives at The Youth Centres of Calgary locations in Forest Lawn and Ogden. These centres are built on empowerment, providing safe spaces and breaking cycles of poverty — offering young people not just activities, but a genuine community of support.

Jonathan Huberdeau and Justin Kirkland have launched a new community program

The Youth Centres provide nutritious snacks and meals, homework help, art and music programs, sports equipment, and mentoring in a warm, supervised environment. Huberdeau and Kirkland will help meet the centres’ most pressing need — combating food insecurity — through financial contributions matched by the Flames Foundation, as well as through regular visits and ongoing engagement with the youth.

20251104_JJ_POWERPLAY_0120_JP
20251104_JJ_POWERPLAY_0010_JP
20251104_JJ_POWERPLAY_0040_JP
20251104_JJ_POWERPLAY_0061_JP
20251104_JJ_POWERPLAY_0063_JP
20251104_JJ_POWERPLAY_0068_JP
20251104_JJ_POWERPLAY_0072_JP
20251104_JJ_POWERPLAY_0074_JP
20251104_JJ_POWERPLAY_0080_JP
20251104_JJ_POWERPLAY_0082_JP
20251104_JJ_POWERPLAY_0090_JP
20251104_JJ_POWERPLAY_0092_JP
20251104_JJ_POWERPLAY_0099_JP
20251104_JJ_POWERPLAY_0100_JP
20251104_JJ_POWERPLAY_0101_JP
20251104_JJ_POWERPLAY_0103_JP
20251104_JJ_POWERPLAY_0104_JP
20251104_JJ_POWERPLAY_0105_JP
20251104_JJ_POWERPLAY_0106_JP
20251104_JJ_POWERPLAY_0107_JP
20251104_JJ_POWERPLAY_0110_JP
20251104_JJ_POWERPLAY_0111_JP
20251104_JJ_POWERPLAY_0112_JP
20251104_JJ_POWERPLAY_0113_JP
20251104_JJ_POWERPLAY_0115_JP
20251104_JJ_POWERPLAY_0118_JP
20251104_JJ_POWERPLAY_0123_JP
20251104_JJ_POWERPLAY_0124_JP
20251104_JJ_POWERPLAY_0125_JP
20251104_JJ_POWERPLAY_0268_JP
20251104_JJ_POWERPLAY_0271_JP
20251104_JJ_POWERPLAY_0274_JP
20251104_JJ_POWERPLAY_0278_JP
20251104_JJ_POWERPLAY_0281_JP
20251104_JJ_POWERPLAY_0289_JP
/

Photo Gallery - J & J Powerplay Program Launch

Jonathan Huberdeau and Justin Kirkland launched their J & J Powerplay program this week, which will support efforts to address food insecurity among Calgary’s youth through focused initiatives at The Youth Centres of Calgary locations in Forest Lawn and Ogden. These centres are built on empowerment, providing safe spaces and breaking cycles of poverty — offering young people not just activities, but a genuine community of support.

The Youth Centres provide nutritious snacks and meals, homework help, art and music programs, sports equipment, and mentoring in a warm, supervised environment. Huberdeau and Kirkland will help meet the centres’ most pressing need — combating food insecurity — through financial contributions matched by the Flames Foundation, as well as through regular visits and ongoing engagement with the youth.

Photos by Jenn Pierce

News Feed

Flames Fall To Sharks

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Sharks

'Best Memory Is The Hugs'

5 Things - Flames @ Sharks

Flames Launch Rewards Program

Ice Cold Finish!

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Kings

'It's Precious'

5 Things - Flames @ Kings

The Farm Report - 12.12.25

Parekh Activated From IR

'The Sport's Growing Tremendously'

Flames Rally Falls Short Against Red Wings

Game Day Notebook - 10.12.25

Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Red Wings

5 Things - Flames vs. Red Wings

Heads Up, Seven Up!

'Good Chance For Gold'