Huberdeau And Kirkland Launch J&J Powerplay, New Community Program

Jonathan Huberdeau and Justin Kirkland launched their J & J Powerplay program this week, which will support efforts to address food insecurity among Calgary’s youth through focused initiatives at The Youth Centres of Calgary locations in Forest Lawn and Ogden. These centres are built on empowerment, providing safe spaces and breaking cycles of poverty — offering young people not just activities, but a genuine community of support.

The Youth Centres provide nutritious snacks and meals, homework help, art and music programs, sports equipment, and mentoring in a warm, supervised environment. Huberdeau and Kirkland will help meet the centres’ most pressing need — combating food insecurity — through financial contributions matched by the Flames Foundation, as well as through regular visits and ongoing engagement with the youth.

Photos by Jenn Pierce