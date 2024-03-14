Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Golden Knights

The Flames look to get back in the win column this evening when they host the Vegas Golden Knights at 7:00 p.m. MT.
Sportsnet West will carry the television broadcast while Sportsnet 960 will handle the radio broadcast. Limited tickets are available HERE.
As per the lines and pairings used during the morning skate, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:
FORWARDS
Jonathan Huberdeau - Nazem Kadri - Martin Pospisil
Dryden Hunt - Yegor Sharangovich - Matt Coronato
Andrew Mangiapane - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman
Jakob Pelletier - Kevin Rooney - Walker Duehr
DEFENCE
Oliver Kylington - Rasmus Andersson
MacKenzie Weegar - Daniil Miromanov
Nikita Okhotiuk - Brayden Pachal
GOALTENDER
Dustin Wolf