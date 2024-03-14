Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Golden Knights

Tonight's projected lines and pairings

By Calgary Flames Staff
@NHLFlames

The Flames look to get back in the win column this evening when they host the Vegas Golden Knights at 7:00 p.m. MT.

Sportsnet West will carry the television broadcast while Sportsnet 960 will handle the radio broadcast. Limited tickets are available HERE.

As per the lines and pairings used during the morning skate, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:

FORWARDS

Jonathan Huberdeau - Nazem Kadri - Martin Pospisil

Dryden Hunt - Yegor Sharangovich - Matt Coronato

Andrew Mangiapane - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman

Jakob Pelletier - Kevin Rooney - Walker Duehr

DEFENCE

Oliver Kylington - Rasmus Andersson

MacKenzie Weegar - Daniil Miromanov

Nikita Okhotiuk - Brayden Pachal

GOALTENDER

Dustin Wolf

