5 Things - Flames vs. Kraken

1. Oh, The Weather Outside ...

... is frightful.

Downright miserable, actually.

And on an evening centred around the Flames Foundation's Night of Giving, the Flames are eager to be Grinches against a Seattle Kraken club with whom they sit tied in the Western Conference standings.

Calgary wasn't exactly an easy place to navigate Wednesday - by land or air - a parallel to the difficulties faced by road teams at the Scotiabank Saddledome of late. With a record of 7-2-1 over their last 10 home outings, the Flames have been inhospitable, to say the least.

And after a tough outing in San Jose, that lean, mean home-ice form might be just what the doctor ordered.

"Just turn the page," Head Coach Ryan Huska said following the 6-3 setback to the Sharks. "We’ll review a few things with the guys, then we get ourselves ready for the next opponent."

Whether its shoveling the driveway, or shoveling for rebounds in front of opposing nets, efficiency is the name of the game at this time of year.

Get the job done quickly, then warm up next to the fire.

It's been blazing inside the 'Dome of late. As they turn that aforementioned page, fire-pokers at hand, the Flames will aim to keep that home fire well-stoked.

And they'll look to their leading scorer to lead the charge.

Nazem Kadri has been really good on home ice of late, notching eight points over his last five contests beneath the Saddle, and he's only 10 assists away from matching his season total from 2024-25.

In fact, over the past 30 days, he sits tied for sixth in the League with 15 helpers overall, all while leading the team with 108 shots on goal this season.

With 17 points in 14 career games against the Kraken, who better than to play hero for the home side, and coal-deliverer for tonight's guests.