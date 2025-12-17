Projected Lineup - Flames @ Sharks

Calgary's projected lines and pairings in San Jose

By Calgary Flames Staff
CalgaryFlames.com

The Flames conclude a quick two-game trip with a matchup against the Sharks tonight at 8:00 p.m. MT.

Sportsnet West and Sportsnet 360 will have the television broadcast, while Sportsnet 960 has the radio call.

As per the lines and pairings used during warmup, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:

FORWARDS

Jonathan Huberdeau - Morgan Frost - Matt Coronato

Yegor Sharangovich - Nazem Kadri - Joel Farabee

Connor Zary - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman

Ryan Lomberg - John Beecher - Adam Klapka

DEFENCE

Kevin Bahl - Rasmus Andersson

Yan Kuznetsov - MacKenzie Weegar

Joel Hanley - Hunter Brzustewicz

GOALTENDER

Dustin Wolf

