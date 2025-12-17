Projected Lineup - Flames @ Sharks

The Flames conclude a quick two-game trip with a matchup against the Sharks tonight at 8:00 p.m. MT.
Sportsnet West and Sportsnet 360 will have the television broadcast, while Sportsnet 960 has the radio call.
As per the lines and pairings used during warmup, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:
FORWARDS
Jonathan Huberdeau - Morgan Frost - Matt Coronato
Yegor Sharangovich - Nazem Kadri - Joel Farabee
Connor Zary - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman
Ryan Lomberg - John Beecher - Adam Klapka
DEFENCE
Kevin Bahl - Rasmus Andersson
Yan Kuznetsov - MacKenzie Weegar
Joel Hanley - Hunter Brzustewicz
GOALTENDER
Dustin Wolf