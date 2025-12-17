Flames Fall To Sharks

SAN JOSE – The Flames rallied from an early 2-0 deficit to tie the game but eventually fell 6-3 to the Sharks Tuesday night to finish off a two-game road swing.
They opened the trip with a 2-1 OT win over the Kings in L.A. Saturday.
Calgary ends two-game road trip with 6-3 loss in San Jose
SAN JOSE – The Flames rallied from an early 2-0 deficit to tie the game but eventually fell 6-3 to the Sharks Tuesday night to finish off a two-game road swing.
They opened the trip with a 2-1 OT win over the Kings in L.A. Saturday.
Blake Coleman scored for the second straight game, while Ryan Lomberg scored his first of the season, and Nazem Kadri would also tally for the Flames.
Dustin Wolf, who grew up nearby to San Jose, made 20 saves for Calgary, while Yaroslav Askarov had 27 stops for the homeside.
Flames captain Mikael Backlund played his 1,100th game with his father in attendance as the team hosted their annual Dads and Mentors Trip.
The Flames dads, who attended the San Francisco 49ers game Sunday with their sons, met some of the NFL team’s players, including QB Brock Purdy and tight end George Kittle, who popped in to visit them in their suite in the first period.
The Sharks made good on two of their first three shots to jump out to an early lead in the contest.
Macklin Celebrini, who finished with two goals and four points on the night, made a cross-ice pass to John Klingberg who one-timed the puck home from one knee just 1:02 in after a turnover in the Flames zone.
The Sharks made it 2-0 six minutes in, Barclay Goodrow getting the puck right onto his stick after a long clear in off the end boards and put it high blocker side past Wolf.
Calgary got on the board at 11:01 off a rush, Connor Zary dropping to MacKenzie Weegar who made a one-touch pass to Coleman, the winger stepping into a howitzer from the right faceoff dot that went in just under the bar shortside past Askarov and came back out almost as fast.
Lomberg – who had the Flames’ first Grade-A chance of the period after taking a feed from Adam Klapka – held on a 2-on-1 with Rasmus Andersson and snapped it home at 14:23.
The goal came right after Wolf made a brilliant stop on a Sharks rush, denying Mario Ferraro before the puck went back up the ice.
San Jose retook the lead with 18.4 seconds to go in the opening frame, Ty Dellandrea feeding the puck from behind the net to Celebrini, Wolf stopping the puck but it went off the post and sat on the goal-line behind him, Goodrow putting it home.
The Flames went 0-2 on the powerplay in a second period that was fast and physical.
Wolf had handful of big stops, among them a blocker save on William Eklund’s one-timer from the slot, then kicking out a pad to deny Zack Ostaphcuk’s rebound attempt right on the doorstep.
Askarov, meanwhile, stopped Klapka as he cut to the net with a defender on his back, and also on a hard blast later from Yan Kuznetsov.
Calgary had a 17-16 edge in shots after 40 minutes.
The Flames were explosive to start the third, putting seven shots on Askarov in the first two minutes, including two great opportunities by Andersson in the opening 60 seconds.
But Celebrini would take a feed, spin free into open ice fire a shot Wolf got a piece of but went in at 2:46.
Wolf stopped former Flame Tyler Toffoli on a breakaway but Toffoli, though, would score his 300th career goal at 12:53.
Kadri answered back just 37 seconds later the pull the Flames back within two.
Calgary pulled Wolf with three minutes to go but couldn't get any closer, with Celebrini getting an empty-netter.
FORWARDS
Jonathan Huberdeau - Morgan Frost - Matt Coronato
Yegor Sharangovich - Nazem Kadri - Joel Farabee
Connor Zary - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman
Ryan Lomberg - John Beecher - Adam Klapka
DEFENCE
Kevin Bahl - Rasmus Andersson
Yan Kuznetsov - MacKenzie Weegar
Joel Hanley - Hunter Brzustewicz
GOALTENDER
Dustin Wolf - starter
Devin Cooley
Morgan Frost's dad Andy, former radio man and public address announcer for the Maple Leafs, read the starting lineup for the second game in a row on this trip:
Shots: CGY 30, SJS 26
Powerplay: CGY 0-for-2, SJS 0-for-1
Faceoffs: CGY 45.2%, SJS 54.8%
Hits: CGY 24, SJS 24
Blocked Shots: CGY 12, SJS 25
5-on-5 Scoring Chances: CGY 23, SJS 30
5-on-5 High-Danger Scoring Chances: CGY 9, SJS 15
The Flames host to the Seattle Kraken Thursday night at 7 p.m. MT for the Flames Foundation's Night of Giving. GET TICKETS