Right Back At It

Whenever you get the call up to the big club, you want to play.
Right away, would be the obvious preference, but that rarely happens.
Dustin Wolf didn’t have to wait long to get between the pipes after being summoned to the Flames Tuesday afternoon, coming on in relief of Dan Vladar in the third period of a tilt with the Avalanche that night.
He saved all three shots he faced in the final frame in Calgary’s 6-2 loss to the visitors.
"Again, get the feet wet,” he replied of his outing following Wednesday’s practice. “The team played pretty good in the third period so I didn’t have to do a whole lot. Again, I’ve been trying to just take it day by day, learn from the past experiences between being up here and some of the games down in the American League, and just work on becoming a better player every day."
If he got his feet wet Tuesday, Thursday marks another full jump into the pool as Wolf will get the start when the Flames host the defending Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights at 7 p.m. (click for tickets).
“The same thing as we’ve always talked about,” said head coach Ryan Huska in his pregame morning presser of his decision in net. “Wolfie’s a really good goaltender. Danny’s had a couple of games lately where we haven’t been at our very best in front of him, so this is just a chance to give him a breather and he’ll get himself back in there right away.”