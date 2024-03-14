Flames Sign Hunter Brzustewicz

The Flames announced today that they have signed recently-acquired defenceman Hunter Brzustewicz to an entry-level contract.

“Hunter is a player that we coveted in his draft year and is having another outstanding season in Kitchener again this year,” said Flames general manager Craig Conroy. “He moves well and sees the ice with great vision and hockey sense. As a right shot defenceman, Hunter provides us with a highly regarded skill set.”

Brzustewicz was acquired by the Flames on Jan. 31 from Vancouver in a trade that included forward Andrei Kuzmenko, prospect defenceman Joni Jurmo, Vancouver’s first-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, and a conditional fourth-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft in exchange for Elias Lindholm.

The 6’0”, 190 lbs. rearguard has skated in 62 games with the Kitchener Rangers of the OHL this season. The 19-year-old has 12 goals and 73 assists for 85 points, tied for ninth overall amongst all OHL skaters while his 73 assists leads the league. Brzustewicz was a third-round (75th overall) draft pick by the Canucks in 2023.

TERM: Three-year entry-level

AAV: $950,000

BORN: Rochester, MI​​ DATE: November 29, 2004

HEIGHT: 6’0” ​​​WEIGHT: 190 lbs.

SHOOTS: Right