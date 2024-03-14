Say What - 'More Urgency'

What was said ahead of Thursday's matchup between the Flames and Golden Knights

By Calgary Flames Staff
Rasmus Andersson on facing Noah Hanifin for the first time:

"It’ll be different, I played with Hanny for almost my whole NHL career. It’ll be fun to see him again, it’ll be different playing against him for sure. He’s a really good player, and Vegas got a person and a good player."

On assessing his play recently:

"I think I just need to have more urgency, more urgency with the puck, without the puck, defend faster and join the rush when there’s an opportunity. I think maybe some games, you’re just focused kind of on the defensive side, and that’s not my game, my game is all-around. I’ve got to be more assertive, and have more urgency."

"I just need to have more urgency"

MacKenzie Weegar on bringing energy to tonight's game:

"I think it’s just the mood, a lot of guys look at the older guys and see how their mood is. I thought, you know, maybe the last few games, maybe our mood wasn’t there or our energy wasn’t there, and I think the younger guys can sort of feel that out. Tonight, I think the mood will be high, we’re expecting it to be a great game for us."

On building chemistry with new teammates:

"It obviously takes a little bit of time, but we don’t have a lot of time, you’re getting to 17 games left in the season and we want to play our best every game. You find chemistry, of course, but working for one another is easy to find, you can do that at any given day for anybody, so I think that’s what we have to do for each other."

"We got to start working for each other again"

Brayden Pachal on facing his former team:

"Obviously a super-special game, playing against a former team, former teammates, a lot of good friends over there. It’ll be fun, looking forward to it for sure."

On memories as a Golden Knight:

"I’ve got fond memories with a lot of those guys over there, obviously being a part of that run last year was pretty special for myself and my family, so many fond memories with that team over there, but I’m on the other side now, so there’s no friends once we get on the ice tonight."

"It’ll be fun, looking forward to it for sure"

Ryan Huska on resetting after the last three games:

"I think we just got away from what we were doing, and some of that may come to the fact that once that trade deadline’s passed, there’s a little bit of a letdown, ‘cause that’s an emotional time for guys. We had some travel that was in play, so it’s important that the enthusiasm and energy comes from the right people, and other people build on that. For me, it’s more about playing our game than anything else."

On his team's success this season against Vegas:

"When you’re playing against teams that are defending champions or looked upon as elite teams, you measure yourself a little bit against that. I think the way we play, we have an understanding of the way they play, I just go back to the players being ready, and they get excited against teams like this."

"It’s more about playing our game than anything else"

