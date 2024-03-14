Say What - 'More Urgency'

MacKenzie Weegar on bringing energy to tonight's game:

"I think it’s just the mood, a lot of guys look at the older guys and see how their mood is. I thought, you know, maybe the last few games, maybe our mood wasn’t there or our energy wasn’t there, and I think the younger guys can sort of feel that out. Tonight, I think the mood will be high, we’re expecting it to be a great game for us."

On building chemistry with new teammates:

"It obviously takes a little bit of time, but we don’t have a lot of time, you’re getting to 17 games left in the season and we want to play our best every game. You find chemistry, of course, but working for one another is easy to find, you can do that at any given day for anybody, so I think that’s what we have to do for each other."