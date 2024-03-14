Say What - 'More Urgency'

Rasmus Andersson on facing Noah Hanifin for the first time:
"It’ll be different, I played with Hanny for almost my whole NHL career. It’ll be fun to see him again, it’ll be different playing against him for sure. He’s a really good player, and Vegas got a person and a good player."
On assessing his play recently:
"I think I just need to have more urgency, more urgency with the puck, without the puck, defend faster and join the rush when there’s an opportunity. I think maybe some games, you’re just focused kind of on the defensive side, and that’s not my game, my game is all-around. I’ve got to be more assertive, and have more urgency."