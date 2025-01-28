5 Things - Flames vs. Capitals

1. Saddledome Rise

With seven of their last nine games played away from the friendly confines, the Flames had Aeroplan Elite status firmly in their crosshairs.

Alas, they can finally unpack and stash away their suitcases.

For now.

Tonight, the 24-17-7 Flames begin a stretch of seven games in 12 days, with six of those happening on home ice, as teams across the NHL sprint toward the 4 Nations Face-Off.

Over the past month, the Flames put together a 4-3-0 road record, while their two home stopovers – Jan. 11 vs. LA, and Jan. 23 vs. Buffalo – produced a pair of victories.

That should have the players in good spirits, as they enter tonight’s homestand opener one point clear of the playoff cut line, while sporting a 15-6-3 mark on Saddledome soil.