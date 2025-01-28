Firm friends off the ice.

Lined up on the opposite side of the red line tonight.

Rasmus Andersson and Andrew Mangiapane have been nigh on inseparable over the course of their hockey careers but this evening, they'll face off as opponents for the first time, when the Flames play host to the Capitals at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

The two were together in the Flames organization for close to a decade, but that all changed this past June, when Mangiapane was dealt to Washington ahead of the NHL Draft.

But Mangiapane made sure to visit his friend - and his family - when the Caps arrived in town Monday.

“My son was probably the most excited human being in Calgary yesterday when Andrew came to the house, and he was equally as disappointed this morning when he wasn’t there,” Andersson shared Tuesday following a quick morning skate. “It’s gonna be different, but it’s gonna be fun, it’s good seeing him again.”

Andersson knows well that over the course of a career in hockey, friends - and teammates - come and go.

But the bond he’s forged with Mangiapane extends beyond the 200x85-foot sheet they’ll do battle on this evening.

“We had two years in Barrie together, two years in Stockton where we lived together, and six years in the NHL,” he said. “I consider him one of my best friends.

“He’s like a brother to me.”

Since arriving in D.C., Mangiapane’s gotten a front-row seat to what’s being termed the Gr8 Chase - Alexander Ovechkin’s pursuit of the NHL’s all-time goal-scoring record.

The Capitals captain is 20 goals shy of passing Wayne Gretzky’s career mark, and he’s tallied 22 times from his 33 appearances in Washington silks this season.

Fun to be part of history, no doubt, but back in Calgary, Mangiapane’s former teammates miss that effervescent grin.

“(He’s) a guy I miss a lot, his attitude, the way he is in the locker room and on the ice, it was great,” forward Jonathan Huberdeau said. “I was fortunate to meet him and have a chance to play with him.

“He’s going to have a warm welcome tonight.”

Even if it will be a bit strange seeing him in an opposing uniform.

“It’s going to be different playing against him, 'cause, you know, I’m so used to playing with him,” Andersson explained. “He’s going to be pretty dialled in tonight, it’s probably a lot of nerves for him, too, coming back here.”

For 60 or more minutes, it’s friends off between Andersson and Mangiapane.

But the Flames defender admits there might be a chuckle or two mixed in.

For old time’s sake.

“I don’t think I’m going to be able to take him serious,” Andersson grinned. “I don’t really know how to tackle it yet.

“We’ll see when we get out there.”