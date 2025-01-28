Two games, two nights, and a goal and three points.

From a ‘conditioning’ standpoint, Tyson Barrie felt right home with the Calgary Wranglers as he worked his away back to the top level.

“It was nice to play, play a lot, and get my conditioning up a little bit,” Barrie said following Tuesday’s morning skate. “There's nothing quite like getting in game shape, so it was nice to get some reps.

“The first period I was playing a lot and was trying to catch up a little bit. That second game, I felt good and felt like I was 'back.' It didn't take too long, thankfully.

“It's a great group of guys down there and it was a lot of fun, so I'm glad it worked out.”

Barrie hadn’t dressed for the Flames in more than two months, relegated to practice duty and plenty of extra work behind the scenes to keep himself sharp.

On Friday, he was loaned to the Wranglers on a conditioning assignment, which can last up to 14 consecutive days. But with the weekend injury to Kevin Bahl, it’s possible the Flames accelerated the veteran’s timeline, bringing him back up to the big club only four days later.

In that time, he dressed twice for the club’s AHL affiliate, playing big minutes and contributing on the powerplay.

Barrie is now back with the Flames and instead of occupying a spot in the press box, he’ll return to the lineup for the first time since Nov. 12.