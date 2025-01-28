Say What - 'Big Part Of The Schedule'

Ryan Huska on the challenges with changing defensive pairings:

"Ras and Kevin, they’ve been together all year. So now you’re having someone that Ras has to read off a little differently than he would for Kevin, so that’s something that - over the course of time - you would hope that the communication on the ice will be there from the pairs, to make sure they’re helping each other out so they don’t have to rely on just having played with a guy for so long, they know exactly what he’s going to do in certain situations."

On Joel Hanley's role on the blue line:

"He’s one of those guys that I don’t think there’s a lot of ‘geez, what’s he going to do in this situation.’ Like even for someone that hasn’t played a lot with him, you pretty much know. Like he’s going to be responsible defensively, he’s going to be competitive down low, and he’s going to allow his partner … allow them to do their thing. He’s just a guy that I feel prepares very well, has a good understanding of who he is. He’s been real important for us over the last little while."

On the challenges presented by the Capitals:

"They’re the best team in the league for a reason. They’ve got good goaltending, they’re very deep. They’re a big team. They make it hard on their opponents to generate much against them. So they do a lot of things well, including both sides of special teams."