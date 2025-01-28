Say What - 'Big Part Of The Schedule'

Jonathan Huberdeau on the upcoming home schedule:
"The schedule hasn’t been easy. ’Til the break, it’s important that we take advantage of home ice, and it starts tonight. Obviously a really good team coming in, but we’ve been playing a lot of teams and we’ve been doing well, so we’ve gotta do the same thing tonight."
On squaring off against Alexander Ovechkin as he chases Gretzky's record:
"What he’s doing out there, it’s pretty incredible. He’s going to beat it (the all-time goal-scoring record), I mean, this year he’s been scoring a lot of goals. For us, obviously, we want to limit that, we don’t want to have him scoring goals against us. I think that’s the main goal, but overall I think there’s a lot of guys out there that can score a lot of goals, so I think it’s going to be important that we play well defensively."