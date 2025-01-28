Flames Recall Pair

The Flames announced today that they have recalled forward Adam Klapka and defenceman Tyson Barrie from the AHL’s Calgary Wranglers.

Adam Klapka has skated in 29 games for the Wranglers this season, recording 13 goals and 12 helpers for 25 points along with 50 penalty minutes. This past weekend, Klapka recorded four points in two games from two goals and two assists to help the Wranglers claim three of a possible four points against the San Diego Gulls (ANA). He is now just two-points shy of being the highest-scoring player in Wranglers franchise history.

The 24-year-old began the season with the Flames, skating in six games and recording eight penalty minutes. Klapka has a total of 12 NHL games to his credit.

Tyson Barrie joined the Wranglers for their back-to-back set over the weekend on a conditioning loan and skated in his first AHL games in over a decade. The Victoria, BC native would score in his first AHLcontest since November of 2013 and follow that up with a two-assist effort the following afternoon.

Barrie has skated in nine games for the Flames this season, recording a goal and an assist for two points. The 33-year-old has 818 games of NHL experience, recording 110 goals ands 397 assists for 507 points in his career, and signed with the Flames as a free agent in October of 2024.