Flames Fall 5-2 To Blue Jackets

The Flames dropped a 5-2 decision to the Blue Jackets at the Scotiabank Saddledome

By Chris Wahl
Three unanswered goals helped the Blue Jackets to a 5-2 win over the Flames Thursday evening at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

MacKenzie Weegar and Connor Zary scored the Calgary markers, while the Flames, and the Saddledome faithful welcomed back defenceman Oliver Kylington to the lineup for the first time in 19 months.

Kylington earned a loud ovation, smiling and waving to the crowd as he was introduced in the starting lineup; the Swedish blueliner registered 13:16 of ice time in his first NHL contest since May of 2022.

"This was nothing I could ever expect," Kylington said following the game. "When you see people writing to you, people cheering for you, applauding you, it really touches you in a way I wasn’t expecting.

"It means a lot."

"It was a big moment for him, you’re proud of him for what he’s gone through," head coach Ryan Huska added. "He’s had a tough stretch and I think a lot of people recognize the challenges he would have faced.

"It was nice to see the ovation that he did get."

Fans erupt as Kylington is announced as a starter

Columbus struck first 2:50 into the period on a bit of a strange one, Yegor Chinakov capitalizing after his dump-in from the left wing struck the referee and caromed into the slot.

As surprised as anyone, Chinakov grabbed the loose puck and stuffed it in for his 12th goal of the season.

The Flames didn’t wait long to equalize, and did so just over four minutes later thanks to MacKenzie Weegar, who ripped a puck to Daniil Tarasov’s blocker side from the slot after Andrew Mangiapane dug the puck free out of a corner scrum.

Weegar rips home his 12th of the year to even things up

The busy first period continued, with the Blue Jackets regaining the lead through Damon Severson at 11:48, but again the Flames replied, with Connor Zary doing the damage.

The rookie forward parked himself in front of Tarasov and after Rasmus Andersson fired a puck on goal from the point, Zary found the rebound and tucked it in for his 10th goal of the campaign.

Zary slides the home the rebound to make it 2-2

Calgary outshot Columbus 18-9 in the opening period, with the best of Markstrom’s seven saves coming midway through the frame when he flashed the leather on a snapshot from Jake Bean.

Markstrom flashes the leather to rob Bean

The Blue Jackets again jumped in front 6:33 into the second period thanks to an Alexandre Texier short-handed goal.

The visitors held their one-goal advantage through the end of the frame, outshooting the Flames 9-4.

Dmitri Voronkov added to the Columbus lead, cashing in on a powerplay with 6:17 to play, before rookie Adam Fantilli closed out the scoring with an empty-net goal.

"First period was good, second period was not good, and then we were flat for the rest of the way," Huska told reporters after the contest. "Maybe the thing that bugs me the most, probably, I would say, is the powerplay, it’s a couple games now it’s cost us, I find, and it’s sucked the wind out of our sails."

"It’s tough, especially losing at home; it’s frustrating," Flames captain Mikael Backlund added. "We’ve got to look ourselves in the mirror and play our best game of the year on Saturday."

Tarasov made 28 saves in goal for the Blue Jackets, while Jacob Markstrom stopped 27 shots for the Flames.

Defenceman Noah Hanifin, who celebrated his 27th birthday Thursday, led all Calgary skaters with 25:34 of ice time.

The Lineup:

Forwards

Jonathan Huberdeau - Elias Lindholm - Yegor Sharangovich

Connor Zary - Nazem Kadri - Matt Coronato

Andrew Mangiapane - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman

A.J. Greer - Cole Schwindt - Adam Klapka

Defence

Noah Hanifin - Chris Tanev

MacKenzie Weegar - Rasmus Andersson

Oliver Kylington - Jordan Oesterle

Goaltenders

Jacob Markstrom (starter)

Dan Vladar

The Numbers Game:

Shots: CGY 30, CBJ 32

Powerplay: CGY 0-2, CBJ 1-3

Faceoffs: CGY 56.7%, CBJ 43.3%

Blocked Shots: CGY 19, CBJ 10

Hits: CGY 12, CBJ 15

Takeaways: CGY 5, CBJ 6

5-on-5 Scoring Chances: CGY 18, CBJ 11

5-on-5 High-Danger Scoring Chances: CGY 4, CBJ 6

Up Next:

The Flames wrap up their six-game homestand Saturday night against the Blackhawks at 8:00 p.m. MT. Get tickets

