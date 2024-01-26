Flames Fall 5-2 To Blue Jackets

Three unanswered goals helped the Blue Jackets to a 5-2 win over the Flames Thursday evening at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

MacKenzie Weegar and Connor Zary scored the Calgary markers, while the Flames, and the Saddledome faithful welcomed back defenceman Oliver Kylington to the lineup for the first time in 19 months.

Kylington earned a loud ovation, smiling and waving to the crowd as he was introduced in the starting lineup; the Swedish blueliner registered 13:16 of ice time in his first NHL contest since May of 2022.

"This was nothing I could ever expect," Kylington said following the game. "When you see people writing to you, people cheering for you, applauding you, it really touches you in a way I wasn’t expecting.

"It means a lot."

"It was a big moment for him, you’re proud of him for what he’s gone through," head coach Ryan Huska added. "He’s had a tough stretch and I think a lot of people recognize the challenges he would have faced.

"It was nice to see the ovation that he did get."