WJC Recap - 02.01.26

Reschny, Parekh help propel Canada to quarter-final win

WJCJan2
By Torie Peterson
CalgaryFlames.com

Cole Reschny, Zayne Parekh, and Canada have punched their ticket to the semi-finals at the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship with a 7-1 win over Slovakia.

They will now play Czechia in the semi-final, which takes place on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. MT (TSN).

Parekh, Calgary's first-round pick in 2024, now is the tournament scoring leader and has 10 points in five games. He registered two assists against Slovakia in his 17:27 of ice time.

With a goal against Slovakia, Reschny, selected by the Flames in the first round of the 2025 NHL Draft, now has three points through five skates. On Friday night, he logged 15:59 of ice time.

In the first period, it was Reschny who kicked off a six-minute Canadian scoring spree that would see them go ahead 5-0 through 20 minutes of play. After dishing the puck off to defenceman Keaton Verhoeff, he barged to the front of the net and was able to bury a rebound off Verhoeff's shot for his second goal at the tournament.

Parekh would pick up his ninth point of the tournament during that five-goal Canadian scoring stint, collecting the primary assist on Michael Misa's goal at 16:11.

Parekh registered his second assist in the second period, helping set up Cole Beaudoin for his goal at 10:41, making it a 7-0 game.

The Slovaks scored late in the second but that would be the only offence they could muster against Canada.

