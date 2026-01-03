5 Things - Flames vs. Predators

1. Keep Rolling

Momentum is a funny thing.

When it's absent, adversity and malaise present themselves at nearly every turn.

But when it's present, it's infectious.

And that's the spot the Flames find themselves in Saturday, as they go in search of a sixth straight home-ice victory in a tilt with the Predators at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Seemingly all-of-a-sudden, this group is back to the .500 mark at 18-18-4, just six (or so) weeks removed from a loss in Chicago that put their record at 5-13-3 over the first quarter of the regular season.

Tonight, as Calgary hits the halfway mark, they have an opportunity to climb above that .500 standing for the first time since opening night.

Head Coach Ryan Huska has always preached a 'one day at a time' mindset.

And when asked about his team's change in fortunes Friday, he leaned on that attitude first and foremost.

"When we got off to that rough start result-wise, we changed it to make sure we're just focused on the day that was in front of us, and leave the day behind when we're done with it and not look forward," he explained, adding two facets of the Flames' game also turned the corner. "Our goaltending got much more … consistent than it was at the beginning part of the year, both guys, our penalty-kill started to get better, and because of those two things, we won a few games, and then it started to snowball again for us.

"I think once we started to see some results again, now the guys come to the rink - in particular here at the ‘Dome - knowing they're going to win. And I think that's a really big thing for us."

Calgary went 9-4-0 in December, with captain Mikael Backlund leading the way with six goals and 11 points last month.

And it's no secret that the 'Dome has been a tough place for visiting teams to claim two points, too. The Flames now hold a 10-1-1 record in home fixtures since Dustin Wolf blanked his hometown Sharks Nov. 13.

The turn of the calendar brings about new beginnings. New resolutions, even.

But for these Flames, the message is to keep building.

Especially in the building they call home.