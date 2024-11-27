5 Things - Flames @ Red Wings

1. Boxed Out

Twenty minutes.

That's how much time the Flames spent in the penalty box in a 4-3 loss to the Senators in Ottawa on Monday night to kick off this four-game road trip that continues tonight in Detroit.

It was a recipe for disaster.

"It’s hard to win when you have 20 penalty minutes, right?," said Rasmus Andersson after the game, before the team flew to the Motor City. "It’s one-third of the game in the penalty box. They have a good powerplay. I didn’t think we were playing our best, even at 5-on-5, I think they were a desperate team, they were a little bit more desperate than us to start."

Yegor Sharangovich scored in his third straight game (click to read more on Sharky, his goals and his love of Lego), while Jonathan Huberdeau and Nazem Kadri also talled in the loss. Kadri's goal came with 38.1 seconds to play and Dustin Wolf pulled as the Flames pushed hard down the stretch.

“You don't give yourself a chance to win," said Head Coach Ryan Huska Tuesday after the team practiced and had off-ice workout at Little Caesars Arena. "I mean, we talked about that a little bit last night. You take nine minor penalties against a good powerplay, you're not winning the game, you know. So, that's on all of us, and that discipline side of things has to be better.”

Click here to read the game story

The loss snapped a four-game winning streak - all coming at the Scotiabank Saddledome - and dropped the Flames road record to 3-4-3.

So now it's time to regroup and refocus against a tough Detroit team that has plenty of speed and skill - and can really hurt you when they go a man-up.

“Like I said in Ottawa, it’s making sure that we’re playing to our identity and how we have to play," said Huska on the plan for Wednesday. "I mean, if you were to pick something out on the team, they’ve got a really skilled group and if you look at their powerplay, especially what it’s done over the last 15 games, it’s been really good, very much at the top of the league.

"So, it plays into a little bit the discipline issue we ran into last night. We want to make sure we do things the right way without sitting in the box.”