Say What - 'Big Challenge For Us'

Ryan Huska on what he wants to see from his team in Detroit:

"They should be confident, the way they’ve played. I want them to go on the ice and initiate tonight, I want us to do a good job of moving our feet, I want us to do a good job of pressuring here tonight, and finding a way to earn our opportunities. That’s really what tonight is about for us."

On the Red Wings' strengths:

"They’re a very good team, similar to what we saw in Ottawa in regards to powerplay. Discipline comes into play. They have a lot of offensive weapons on that team, they’re very dangerous off the rush and we want to make sure we do a good job of managing the game the right way."