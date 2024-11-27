Say What - 'Big Challenge For Us'

The buzz ahead of Wednesday's game in Detroit

2-1
By Calgary Flames Staff
Ryan Huska on what he wants to see from his team in Detroit:

"They should be confident, the way they’ve played. I want them to go on the ice and initiate tonight, I want us to do a good job of moving our feet, I want us to do a good job of pressuring here tonight, and finding a way to earn our opportunities. That’s really what tonight is about for us."

On the Red Wings' strengths:

"They’re a very good team, similar to what we saw in Ottawa in regards to powerplay. Discipline comes into play. They have a lot of offensive weapons on that team, they’re very dangerous off the rush and we want to make sure we do a good job of managing the game the right way."

Daniil Miromanov on the need to get a result in Detroit:

“You don’t want to be losing two in a row. This is a big challenge for us on the road, road hockey is tough to play in the NHL. We’ve just got to be ourselves, come back to our game, remember what we did good in our homestand, before we started the trip, and just be good."

On visiting Detroit for the first time:

"It’s amazing, you grew up watching the Red Wings and the Russian Five and Holmstrom, Lidstrom, Zetterberg. It’s amazing, it’s great to be in here. It’s just going to be fun."

Mikael Backlund on the Red Wings' strengths:

"Another good powerplay that’s really hot right now, so we definitely have to stay out of the box. We learned our lesson the hard way, we’ve got to improve on that for sure."

On keys to success for his group:

"We’ve just got to get back to our game, be a little better on the fore-check, we can improve on that. Be a little harder and more aggressive on the fore-check, that way we’ll turn more pucks over and create more O-zone time."

