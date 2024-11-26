The only thing more impressive than his building skills, as Flames are well aware of since he was acquired by the team prior to last season, is his skills on the ice.

He scored in a 4-3 loss to the Senators in Ottawa on Monday night, giving him goals in three straight games.

Sharangovich was injured during Calgary’s last preseason outing on Oct. 5 and didn’t suit up for his first game of the regular season until Oct. 26 against the Jets.

It takes a while to get your seas legs under you after a lengthy layoff like that and in his first 12 games, he had potted a pair of tallies before his offensive breakout in the last trio of tilts.

He was quick to credit his recent linemates – captain Mikael Backlund and Matt Coronato – for his production, along with a his steadfast focus and determination, night-in and night-out.

“I think I just tried to do my job,” said Sharangovich. “Even before this three-goal streak, I just tried to play the right away and help the team to win the game.

“When you play hard, chances come. Right now, playing with Backs and Matty, Backs is clear, always helping us with our line. And me and Matty, you always listen to him and I think it helped a lot.

“I think it’s just we’re on the same page,” he added.

Indeed.

Against Ottawa, Sharangovich had seven shots and the trio combined for 14 total (Backlund: 4, Coronato: 3).

Two days earlier in their 4-3 matinee shootout over the Wild at the Scotiabank Saddledome, they also recorded 14 shots (Sharangovich: 7, Coronato: 4, Backlund: 3).

“I think the line’s been excellent,” said Head Coach Ryan Huska following the team’s practice and off-ice workout Tuesday at Little Ceasars Arena in Detroit, ahead of Wednesday’s game with the Red Wings. “I mean, they’ve been our best line, in my opinion, over the last number of games and Sharan to kind of being back wanting and controlling the play a lot.

“So, he’s had the puck and now he’s a threat to shoot again which is a good sign for us.”

Huska was asked what’s different over these last three games when it comes to Sharangovich. Is he wanting the puck more?

“I don’t know if that’s the difference or not or if it’s the line combination,” he answered. “I’m not sure but they’ve had some chemistry together so hopefully that will continue for us.”