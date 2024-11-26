'We're On The Same Page'

Sharangovich 'building' success with linemates Backlund and Coronato

By Ty Pilson
@typilson CalgaryFlames.com

DETROIT - Yegor Sharangovich is a big fan of Lego.

He says it allows him to relax when he’s off the ice and just have some fun.

And he's quite the aficionado, having some assembled some impressive sets including the Eiffel Tower and the Titanic.

“I have a lot of time between lunch and team meeting at the rink (before the game),” said Sharangovich. “Like three or four hours. Of course, I take a nap and that's one-and-half-hours and then you still have like two hours to do something. And, I just build Lego sometimes. It’s relaxing.”

Keep your eyes peeled for an upcoming Flames TV feature where the man affectionately known as Sharky showed off his favourite Lego sets at his home, and was gifted – what else – but a Jaws set to put together.

The only thing more impressive than his building skills, as Flames are well aware of since he was acquired by the team prior to last season, is his skills on the ice.

He scored in a 4-3 loss to the Senators in Ottawa on Monday night, giving him goals in three straight games.

Sharangovich was injured during Calgary’s last preseason outing on Oct. 5 and didn’t suit up for his first game of the regular season until Oct. 26 against the Jets.

It takes a while to get your seas legs under you after a lengthy layoff like that and in his first 12 games, he had potted a pair of tallies before his offensive breakout in the last trio of tilts.

He was quick to credit his recent linemates – captain Mikael Backlund and Matt Coronato – for his production, along with a his steadfast focus and determination, night-in and night-out.

“I think I just tried to do my job,” said Sharangovich. “Even before this three-goal streak, I just tried to play the right away and help the team to win the game.

“When you play hard, chances come. Right now, playing with Backs and Matty, Backs is clear, always helping us with our line. And me and Matty, you always listen to him and I think it helped a lot.

“I think it’s just we’re on the same page,” he added.

Indeed.

Against Ottawa, Sharangovich had seven shots and the trio combined for 14 total (Backlund: 4, Coronato: 3).

Two days earlier in their 4-3 matinee shootout over the Wild at the Scotiabank Saddledome, they also recorded 14 shots (Sharangovich: 7, Coronato: 4, Backlund: 3).

“I think the line’s been excellent,” said Head Coach Ryan Huska following the team’s practice and off-ice workout Tuesday at Little Ceasars Arena in Detroit, ahead of Wednesday’s game with the Red Wings. “I mean, they’ve been our best line, in my opinion, over the last number of games and Sharan to kind of being back wanting and controlling the play a lot.

“So, he’s had the puck and now he’s a threat to shoot again which is a good sign for us.”

Huska was asked what’s different over these last three games when it comes to Sharangovich. Is he wanting the puck more?

“I don’t know if that’s the difference or not or if it’s the line combination,” he answered. “I’m not sure but they’ve had some chemistry together so hopefully that will continue for us.”

Coronato has, of course, had a front-row seat as Sharangovich has heated up of late.

“He’s playing really well,” nodded Coronato when he stepped off the practice ice. “He obviously has an unbelievable shot so when he’s using it, he’s definitely at his best. For us, I think when he has it we know it’s going to the net so me and Backs have to do a good job getting there and getting in front of the goalie and getting some rebounds.”

Coronato also credited Backlund’s influence and tutelage for their success in the offensive zone, which he said begins at the opposite end of the rink.

“I think it all kind of starts with Backs,” said Coronato. “He plays so well in the D zone I feel the offence has started from there, being tight and having breakouts and supporting each other.

“I think getting to the net and getting pucks there has been good for us.”

As for Sharangovich, he'll look to continue his goalscoring streak in the Motor City as the Flames play their second tilt of this current four-game roadie.

He even picked up a new Lego set in Ottawa – a lovely 1960s Vespa moped - courtesy of a young fan, who swung a trade with him after the pregame warmup.

But construction on that one will have to wait until the team returns to Calgary.

“No, I’ll wait till I get home,” he said. “In last month, I’ve been busy. I have right now four sets (on the go).”

