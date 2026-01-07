5 Things - Flames @ Canadiens

1. Wagons East!

Air Flames arrived in Montreal just after 4 p.m. local time Tuesday, the Airbus A320 gently caressing the tarmac with a landing so smooth, it felt like poetry in motion.

And as a five-game trip opens this evening at the Bell Centre, the Flames are hoping to author a gripping opening chapter against the Canadiens.

The recent five-game home stand began brightly, but losses to Nashville and Seattle have this Calgary group eager to get back on track.

Defenceman MacKenzie Weegar said as much post-game after the setback to the Kraken, adding this week's focus has to be getting back to, then on the right side of the .500 ledger after dropping two games below that line in their most recent home outings.

"I think the last two games were a little sour for us. When we get back to .500, I don’t know if we all took a deep breath and got complacent … in this league, there’s no time to take breaks," the veteran blueliner said. "Especially when you get back to .500, you want to take the next step as a group. You want to get those two games and go on the road feeling good. It’s little things like that where as a group, we’ve got to talk about taking that next step as a group, ‘cause it was right there for us.

"Now we’ve got a big road trip, we’ve got to battle back to .500 and when we get there, we’ve got to find that next gear."

There's no time to be weary, either. Tonight's fixture in Montreal marks a run of three games in - for all intents and purposes - three-and-a-half days. The Flames will be in Boston Thursday night before a Saturday matinee in Pittsburgh.

Another positive: goaltender Devin Cooley did make the trip East Tuesday after being forced to sit out Monday's loss to Seattle with an illness. It stands to reason that Cooley will see some playing time this week, given the condensed schedule, after Dustin Wolf got all five starts on the post-holiday home set.

Forward William Stromgren is also here in Montreal after being recalled Monday from the AHL's Wranglers. Head Coach Ryan Huska intimated Monday that Stromgren could be in line for an NHL debut at some point on the trip, though he has yet to take part in a full skate with the group.

With less than one month to go before the Olympic break, Weegar and his teammates are well-aware that the coming days and weeks will be strenuous. This trip - at 11 days - is one of the longest of the season.

But after a month of December that saw the Flames go 9-4-0, he's confident the team will be able to carry over a bit of their home-ice swagger to parts unknown.

"Mentally, we’ve got to know that it’s going to be a grind. It’s not easy to win on the road; we had a great December at home," he said. "We’ve got to … find some gritty wins, get some confidence out of that.

"Once we start getting a few on the road, the confidence will start coming and maybe we can get a few more."