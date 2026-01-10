Taking No Pitt-y

PITTSBURGH — Head Coach Ryan Huska said at his morning availability Saturday that he anticipated a solid effort from his group.

Against the Penguins Saturday afternoon, he got it.

Connor Zary and Matt Coronato scored the goals, Devin Cooley marked his return to the crease after a week-long illness with 27 saves, and the Flames knocked off the Penguins 2-1 to earn their first victory of this five-game road trip.

"I liked our first period. I thought we did a really good job of almost, you know, setting a temple of the game in the first period," Huska commented after the game. "I think we were a hard team to play against. They picked their game up as it went along, but I thought we hung in there and stayed with it.

"I liked our penalty kill, I thought it had good urgency tonight, and our goaltender was good for us, especially as the game went on."

Cooley, who scratched from the lineup Monday and limited in both practice time and exposure to his teammates over the week, admitted post-game he was feeling the fatigue.

'Very tired, but it was a really good win," the netminder said. "There was a lot of excuses, you know, you could have tonight, but for me, every time you have an excuse, it just makes it a really fun challenge. That's how I try to look at it."