Sergeev Named ECHL All-Star

Flames prospect Arsenii Sergeev has been named a 2026 ECHL All-Star.

The 22-year-old, who was the Flames' seventh-round pick in the 2021 NHL Draft, has kicked off his pro career in fine fashion, posting a 2.94 GAA and a .922 save percentage in the 12 games he has played for the Rapid City Rush this season. He leads all Rush goaltenders in GAA and save percentage.

He is currently with the AHL's Calgary Wranglers, where he has a 1-1-2 record with a 3.17 GAA and .916 save percentage. In his AHL debut, he set a Wranglers franchise record with 52 saves in a 2-1 win over the San Diego Gulls on Dec. 21.

The 2026 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic, taking place on Monday, Jan. 19 at 5:00 p.m. MT at Credit Union of Texas Event Center, will consist of players from the Allen Americans being combined with ECHL All-Stars to form two teams – Stars and Stripes. A draft will take place leading up to the game to choose the two teams.

The ECHL All-Stars were determined in a vote of coaches, team captains, media relations directors, broadcasters, and members of the media.