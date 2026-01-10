Projected Lineup - Flames @ Penguins

The Flames road swing stops in the Steel City for a clash against the Penguins at 1:30 p.m. MT, with the action live on Sportsnet and Sportsnet 960 The Fan.

As per the lines and pairings used during warmups, today's projected lineup is as follows:

FORWARDS

Jonathan Huberdeau - Nazem Kadri - Joel Farabee

Yegor Sharangovich - Mikael Backlund - Matt Coronato

Connor Zary - Morgan Frost - Adam Klapka

Ryan Lomberg - Justin Kirkland - William Stromgren

DEFENCE

Yan Kuznetsov - MacKenzie Weegar

Kevin Bahl - Rasmus Andersson

Joel Hanley - Brayden Pachal

GOALTENDER

Devin Cooley