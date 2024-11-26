Flames Fall To Sens

OTTAWA – The Flames had their four-game winning streak snapped in a 4-3 loss to the Senators to kick off their four-game road trip Monday night.

Nazem Kadri scored with 38.1 seconds to go with Dustin Wolf pulled, but that was as close as they got.

Jonathan Huberdeau and Yegor Sharangovich – with his third goal in as many games – also scored for the Flames, while Wolf made 26 saves.

The Sens scored a pair on the powerplay in a game that was choppy, chippy, full of penalties for the Flames – with a pair of goal challenges thrown in for good measure.

Calgary is now 12-7-3, while Ottawa broke out of a four-game skid and improved to 9-11-1.

Wolf came up big – early and often – during the first period when the Senators pressed hard out of the gates.

He made an incredible stop less than seven minutes in during a long Ottawa possession when he came across to stop Nick Cousins who took a pass from Zack Ostapchuk, the Calgary goalie sliding out of his crease with the puck caught up on him, drawing a crowd.

Later, he stoned Adam Gaudette’s shot from short range, followed by one from Tim Stützle right on the doorstep.

Then things started to get crazy.

Ottawa captain Brady Tkachuk was sent to the box for slashing and the Flames poured on the pressure, culimanting in a lovely tic-tac-toe finish by Huberdeau at 14:32 past Ottawa goalie Anton Forsberg, with Matthew Coronto and Connor Zary getting the assists.