5 Things - Flames @ Bruins

"I think it was probably just, you know, 10 minutes of the game where we kind of lost it, their skill guys took over," Farabee said. "They have a lot of skill, and if you give them chances, they're gonna bury.

"Overall, I thought we played alright, but like I said, it's just 10 minutes, we shoot ourselves in the foot, and, you know, you're chasing the game from there on out."

His four shots on goal and seven shot attempts both tied for the team lead against the Habs, but Farabee admitted the group has let things slip over their past two losses, after working diligently to reach the .500 mark at the end of December.

"I think we've lost it, maybe just a little bit these last couple games; this is a tough road trip," he said. "I think (we've) just got to flush it, we've got another game tomorrow, so I think we've got to use that to our advantage and just come with the right mindset in Boston."