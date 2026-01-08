5 Things - Flames @ Bruins

Flames' five-game trip continues in Beantown (5:00 p.m. MT/Sportsnet 1)

5Things-FBTW
By Chris Wahl
CalgaryFlames.com

1. Last Time Out

It's a quick turnaround for the Flames, and right back to work south of the border in Boston following a 4-1 setback in Montreal last night.

Joel Farabee counted the lone Calgary marker at the Bell Centre - his 10th of the season - but post-game, the winger pointed to a stretch of play in the second period that helped the home side claim the two points.

See all the action from Wednesday night's tilt at the Bell Centre

"I think it was probably just, you know, 10 minutes of the game where we kind of lost it, their skill guys took over," Farabee said. "They have a lot of skill, and if you give them chances, they're gonna bury.

"Overall, I thought we played alright, but like I said, it's just 10 minutes, we shoot ourselves in the foot, and, you know, you're chasing the game from there on out."

His four shots on goal and seven shot attempts both tied for the team lead against the Habs, but Farabee admitted the group has let things slip over their past two losses, after working diligently to reach the .500 mark at the end of December.

"I think we've lost it, maybe just a little bit these last couple games; this is a tough road trip," he said. "I think (we've) just got to flush it, we've got another game tomorrow, so I think we've got to use that to our advantage and just come with the right mindset in Boston."

"It's hard in this league to chase games"

2. Know Your Enemy

Tonight's game marks the first in a five-game homestand for the Bruins, who return to TD Garden after a five-game trip that included a stop in Calgary Dec. 29.

Last time out - Tuesday - Boston got two goals from David Pastrnak, and a multi-point night from Viktor Arvidsson, but the Bruins ultimately fell 7-4 in Seattle.

The Kraken were buoyed by their powerplay, which went 3-4 on the night.

"It was right there for us," Boston coach Marco Sturm told reporters after the game. "Penalties kicked in, and here we go.

"It’s really unfortunate, and hopefully we learn from that one."

With 19 goals and 48 points, Pastrnak is the offensive leader for the Bruins, though Morgan Geekie's 25 tallies top the club.

Rookie centre Fraser Minten - a teammate of Connor Zary's with the WHL's Kamloops Blazers - is finding his stride in the top six, with multi-point games in two of his last three contests including a two-goal effort Jan. 3 in his hometown of Vancouver.

2025-26 Stats

Powerplay
Rate
Rank
Flames
14.1%
32nd
Bruins
26.0%
4th
Penalty Kill
Flames
81.5%
T-10th
Bruins
79.0%
18th
5-on-5 Shot Attempts (via NaturalStatTrick)
Flames
51.61%
10th
Bruins
48.55%
22nd
5-on-5 High-Danger Scoring Chances (via NaturalStatTrick)
Flames
49.24%
20th
Bruins
45.35%
28th


3. Fast Facts

2025-26 Season Series

It's the second and final meeting of the season this evening between Calgary and Boston, and second in as many weeks, too.

The Flames scored a 2-1 overtime win at the Scotiabank Saddledome Dec. 29, with Zary notching the extra-time decider 1:53 into the fourth period. Blake Coleman had the other Calgary goal, while Dustin Wolf turned aside 25 of the 26 shots that came his way.

Each of the last four fixtures between the Flames and Bruins have required overtime.

Did You Know?

Yegor Sharangovich is slated to play in his 400th NHL game this evening, a night on from recording an assist in Montreal in game No. 399.

His career splits are split pretty evenly too, between the Devils and Flames. A total of 105 of his 211 career points have come in a Calgary uniform, and tonight will mark his 195th game in Flames silks.

Sharangovich became the single-season Belarusian scoring leader in his first season in Calgary, scoring 31 goals during the 2023-24 campaign and this evening, he could join Ruslan Salei and Mikhail Grabovski as the only NHLers of Belarusian descent to reach 400 career games played.

Game Notes - Flames @ Bruins 07.01.26
- 0.38 MB
Download Game Notes - Flames @ Bruins 07.01.26

4. Shoot The Brz

Hunter Brzustewicz hit a career milestone Wednesday in Montreal, recording his first career point - an assist - on the Flames' lone goal.

The 21-year-old blueliner finished +1 on the night with four shot attempts, and the 15:36 of ice-time he logged against the Canadiens was his third-highest total since being recalled from the AHL's Wranglers in early December.

The right-shot defenceman returned to the Calgary lineup Wednesday after sitting out Monday's homestand finale against the Kraken.

5. Players To Watch

Flames - Joel Farabee

Farabee was buzzing in Montreal, and it could be argued he was unlucky to only score the one goal on the evening.

Head Coach Ryan Huska took notice, too, double-shifting the winger in the third period in order to try and kick-start a comeback.

January has been the most productive month of Farabee's career, points-wise; he's collected 46 in his career since breaking into the NHL with the Flyers.

And he has a knack for scoring against the Bruins, too, logging eight goals in his career versus Boston.

Bruins - David Pastrnak

The Czech star has been red-hot since returning from the holiday break. In fact, Boston's 2-1 OT loss in Calgary was the only time since Christmas in which Pastrnak has been held off the scoresheet.

But over the past five games, he's still managed to score five times, and his eight points include a pair of markers Tuesday night in Seattle.

With 48 points in 38 games, Pastrnak is bidding for his fourth consecutive 100-point season. He hit a high-water mark of 61 goals and 113 points during the 2022-23 campaign.

