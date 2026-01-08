BOSTON — His first NHL game, and first NHL goal, both came against the Bruins.

Tonight, Yegor Sharangovich is set to reach another milestone here in Boston, becoming just the third player of Belarusian descent to reach 400 appearances in the NHL.

Of his countrymen, only Ruslan Salei and Mikhail Grabovski have played more NHL games, but Sharangovich admits he’s not overly focused on individual achievements.

“For Belarusian hockey, it’s really good,” he said Thursday morning. “(There are) a couple guys playing in the NHL, everybody is starting to know about our country, too. I think every year, there will be more and more players from our country.

“It’s a good number, for me and for Belarus, but I’m not focusing on numbers. I’m just happy to be here and playing for this team.”