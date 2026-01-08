Flames Suffer Setback In Montreal

MONTREAL — Three second-period goals helped pace the host Canadiens to a 4-1 victory over the Flames Wednesday at the Bell Centre.
Joel Farabee scored the lone Calgary marker, as the Flames dropped the first outing in their five-game road trip.
Dustin Wolf stopped all 14 shots he faced over a scoreless opening frame, his best coming via a shoulder save on a Cole Caufield snapshot and a quick, reaction save off Brendan Gallagher when the puck found the Habs veteran's stick off a broken play in front.
But Montreal's pressure paid off in the second period. Alexandre Texier opened the scoring from a sharp angle 3:10 into the middle stanza, before Lane Hutson and Oliver Kapanen extended the home side's advantage with goals 67 seconds apart.
Calgary got one back late in the frame through Farabee. The winger strode down the left flank, stopped up at the circle, picked his spot, and zipped the puck through traffic and Canadiens goalie Jacob Fowler for his 10th goal of the season.
Defenceman Hunter Brzustewicz collected his first career NHL point - an assist - on Farabee's goal, which cut the deficit to 3-1 through 40 minutes.
Caufield rounded out the scoring just shy of the four-minute mark of period three.
Forward William Stromgren made his NHL debut for Calgary on a line with Ryan Lomberg and Morgan Frost. He logged 8:04 of ice-time.
FORWARDS
Jonathan Huberdeau - Nazem Kadri - Adam Klapka
Blake Coleman - Mikael Backlund - Matt Coronato
Yegor Sharangovich - Connor Zary - Joel Farabee
Ryan Lomberg - Morgan Frost - William Stromgren
DEFENCE
Kevin Bahl - Rasmus Andersson
Yan Kuznetsov - MacKenzie Weegar
Joel Hanley - Hunter Brzustewicz
GOALTENDERS
Dustin Wolf - starter
Devin Cooley
Shots: CGY 29, MTL 35
Powerplay: CGY 0-4, MTL 0-2
Faceoffs: CGY 51.6%, MTL 48.4%
Hits: CGY 15, MTL 24
Blocked Shots: CGY 13, MTL 19
5-on-5 Scoring Chances: CGY 12, MTL 25
5-on-5 High-Danger Scoring Chances: CGY 3, MTL 12
The Flames are back in action Thursday night, stateside, visiting the Boston Bruins for a 5 p.m. MT puck drop.