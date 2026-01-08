Flames Suffer Setback In Montreal

Dustin Wolf stopped all 14 shots he faced over a scoreless opening frame, his best coming via a shoulder save on a Cole Caufield snapshot and a quick, reaction save off Brendan Gallagher when the puck found the Habs veteran's stick off a broken play in front.

But Montreal's pressure paid off in the second period. Alexandre Texier opened the scoring from a sharp angle 3:10 into the middle stanza, before Lane Hutson and Oliver Kapanen extended the home side's advantage with goals 67 seconds apart.

Calgary got one back late in the frame through Farabee. The winger strode down the left flank, stopped up at the circle, picked his spot, and zipped the puck through traffic and Canadiens goalie Jacob Fowler for his 10th goal of the season.