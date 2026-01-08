Flames Suffer Setback In Montreal

Farabee nets lone marker in 4-1 loss

By Chris Wahl
CalgaryFlames.com

MONTREAL — Three second-period goals helped pace the host Canadiens to a 4-1 victory over the Flames Wednesday at the Bell Centre.

Joel Farabee scored the lone Calgary marker, as the Flames dropped the first outing in their five-game road trip.

Dustin Wolf stopped all 14 shots he faced over a scoreless opening frame, his best coming via a shoulder save on a Cole Caufield snapshot and a quick, reaction save off Brendan Gallagher when the puck found the Habs veteran's stick off a broken play in front.

But Montreal's pressure paid off in the second period. Alexandre Texier opened the scoring from a sharp angle 3:10 into the middle stanza, before Lane Hutson and Oliver Kapanen extended the home side's advantage with goals 67 seconds apart.

Calgary got one back late in the frame through Farabee. The winger strode down the left flank, stopped up at the circle, picked his spot, and zipped the puck through traffic and Canadiens goalie Jacob Fowler for his 10th goal of the season.

Defenceman Hunter Brzustewicz collected his first career NHL point - an assist - on Farabee's goal, which cut the deficit to 3-1 through 40 minutes.

Caufield rounded out the scoring just shy of the four-minute mark of period three.

Forward William Stromgren made his NHL debut for Calgary on a line with Ryan Lomberg and Morgan Frost. He logged 8:04 of ice-time.

The Lineup:

FORWARDS

Jonathan Huberdeau - Nazem Kadri - Adam Klapka

Blake Coleman - Mikael Backlund - Matt Coronato

Yegor Sharangovich - Connor Zary - Joel Farabee

Ryan Lomberg - Morgan Frost - William Stromgren

DEFENCE

Kevin Bahl - Rasmus Andersson

Yan Kuznetsov - MacKenzie Weegar

Joel Hanley - Hunter Brzustewicz

GOALTENDERS

Dustin Wolf - starter

Devin Cooley

They Said It:

"There were stretches in there where we hurt ourselves"

"It's hard in this league to chase games"

"It was a great atmosphere ... it's quick out there"

The Numbers Game:

Shots: CGY 29, MTL 35

Powerplay: CGY 0-4, MTL 0-2

Faceoffs: CGY 51.6%, MTL 48.4%

Hits: CGY 15, MTL 24

Blocked Shots: CGY 13, MTL 19

5-on-5 Scoring Chances: CGY 12, MTL 25

5-on-5 High-Danger Scoring Chances: CGY 3, MTL 12

Photo Gallery - Flames @ Canadiens - 07.01.26

Photos by Getty Images

Up Next:

The Flames are back in action Thursday night, stateside, visiting the Boston Bruins for a 5 p.m. MT puck drop.

