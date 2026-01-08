Projected Lineup - Flames @ Bruins

The Flames are right back at it with a battle against the Bruins tonight at 5:00 p.m. MT with the action available on Sportsnet One and Sportsnet 960 The Fan.

As per the lines and pairings used during warmups, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:

FORWARDS

Jonathan Huberdeau - Nazem Kadri - Joel Farabee

Blake Coleman - Mikael Backlund - Matt Coronato

Connor Zary - Morgan Frost - Yegor Sharangovich

Ryan Lomberg - Justin Kirkland - Adam Klapka

DEFENCE

Yan Kuznetsov - MacKenzie Weegar

Kevin Bahl - Rasmus Andersson

Joel Hanley - Hunter Brzustewicz

GOALTENDER

Dustin Wolf