Projected Lineup - Flames @ Bruins

The Flames are right back at it with a battle against the Bruins tonight at 5:00 p.m. MT with the action available on Sportsnet One and Sportsnet 960 The Fan.
As per the lines and pairings used during warmups, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:
FORWARDS
Jonathan Huberdeau - Nazem Kadri - Joel Farabee
Blake Coleman - Mikael Backlund - Matt Coronato
Connor Zary - Morgan Frost - Yegor Sharangovich
Ryan Lomberg - Justin Kirkland - Adam Klapka
DEFENCE
Yan Kuznetsov - MacKenzie Weegar
Kevin Bahl - Rasmus Andersson
Joel Hanley - Hunter Brzustewicz
GOALTENDER
Dustin Wolf