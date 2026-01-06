Future Watch Update - 06.01.26

A look at how Flames prospects are doing in their respective leagues

By Chris Wahl
NCAA

Trevor Hoskin - Forward - Merrimack
4 goals, 15 assists, 19 points in 18 games

Hoskin had assists in both of Merrimack's wins over Vermont and Brown last week.

Eric Jamieson - Defence - Denver
6 goals, 7 assists, 13 points in 21 games

Jamieson's Pioneers suffered a loss and a tie in a two-game set against Jaden Lipinski's Maine Black Bears last weekend.

No. 7 Denver hosts Western Michigan for a pair of contests this weekend in a rematch of last year's Frozen Four semi-final.

Aidan Lane - Forward - Harvard
5 goals, 1 assist, 6 points in 13 games

Jaden Lipinski - Forward - Maine
3 goals, 5 assists, 8 points in 19 games

Cade Littler - Forward - North Dakota
4 goals, 5 assists, 9 points in 18 games

Littler matched his point total from his freshman season Friday, earning an assist in a 2-0 win over Mercyhurst.

Henry Mews - Defence - Michigan
0 goals, 9 assists, 9 points in 10 games

Luke Misa - Forward - Penn State
2 goals, 2 assists, 4 points in 18 games

Cullen Potter - Forward - Arizona State
12 goals, 13 assists, 25 points in 22 games

Potter's 2026 is off and running in a big way!

He put up a hat-trick Friday in Arizona State's 7-2 win over Alaska-Anchorage, then followed that up with a goal and a helper as the Sun Devils knocked off Air Force the following day, as Arizona State captured the Desert Hockey Classic in Tempe.

Cole Reschny - Forward - North Dakota
2 goals, 16 assists, 18 points in 16 games

Reschny will return to North Dakota with a bit of hardware, after he helped Canada earn a bronze medal at the World Juniors in Minnesota.

In seven appearances with Canada, Reschny lit the lamp four times and totalled five points.

Ethan Wyttenbach - Forward - Quinnipiac
11 goals, 16 assists, 27 points in 20 games

Wyttenbach scored twice Friday in a 9-1 win over Harvard.

The Bobcats start the week ranked No. 8 in the USCHO poll, they host Union and RPI this weekend.

WHL

Andrew Basha - Forward - Medicine Hat Tigers
1 goal, 1 assist, 2 points in 2 games

Basha was assigned to the Tigers late last week after spending the first half of the season with the AHL's Wranglers, and he scored in his return to Medicine Hat Friday night.

The Tigers sit first in the WHL's Eastern Conference and hold a 17-0-2 record over their last 19 games.

Axel Hurtig - Defence - Calgary Hitmen
3 goals, 5 assists, 8 points in 32 games

Hurtig helped the Hitmen earn five points over their four-game B.C. Division road swing, capped off by a 4-2 triumph in Prince George Saturday.

Calgary returns to the Scotiabank Saddledome Saturday for a tilt with the Seattle Thunderbirds at 6 p.m. MT.

Hunter Laing - Forward - Saskatoon Blades
17 goals, 18 assists, 35 points in 35 games

Laing notched the game-winner in his last appearance, a 5-1 win over Brandon Saturday evening.

Saskatoon and Brandon begin the new week tied for second place in the WHL's East Division

OHL

Jacob Battaglia - Forward - Flint Firebirds
14 goals, 13 assists, 27 points in 36 games

Battaglia was involved in a blockbuster trade Monday, moving from the Kingston Frontenacs to the Flint Firebirds in exchange for eight OHL draft picks.

He earned an assist Friday in his final game as Frontenacs captain, a 4-3 shootout win over Ottawa.

Battaglia is slated to make his Firebirds debut Wednesday, when Flint plays host to Sarnia.

USHL

Mace’o Phillips - Defence - Green Bay Gamblers
1 goal, 3 assists, 4 points in 21 games

Russia

Yan Matveiko - Forward - Krasnaya Armiya Moskva (MHL)
13 goals, 15 assists, 28 points in 29 games

Yegor Yegorov - Goaltender - MHK Spartak-MAX Moskva (MHL)
7-8-0, 2.97 GAA, .921 save percentage

Kirill Zarubin - Goaltender - AKM Tula (MHL)
17-6-0, 2.02 GAA, .931 save percentage, 3 shutouts

Sweden

Jakob Leander - Defence - HV71 U20
1 goal, 5 assists, 6 points in 22 games

Theo Stockselius - Forward - Djurgardens
0 goals, 0 assists, 0 points in 2 games (SHL)
1 goal, 8 assists, 9 points in 7 games (U20)

