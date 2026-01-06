Future Watch Update - 06.01.26

NCAA
Trevor Hoskin - Forward - Merrimack
4 goals, 15 assists, 19 points in 18 games
Hoskin had assists in both of Merrimack's wins over Vermont and Brown last week.
Eric Jamieson - Defence - Denver
6 goals, 7 assists, 13 points in 21 games
Jamieson's Pioneers suffered a loss and a tie in a two-game set against Jaden Lipinski's Maine Black Bears last weekend.
No. 7 Denver hosts Western Michigan for a pair of contests this weekend in a rematch of last year's Frozen Four semi-final.
Aidan Lane - Forward - Harvard
5 goals, 1 assist, 6 points in 13 games
Jaden Lipinski - Forward - Maine
3 goals, 5 assists, 8 points in 19 games
Cade Littler - Forward - North Dakota
4 goals, 5 assists, 9 points in 18 games
Littler matched his point total from his freshman season Friday, earning an assist in a 2-0 win over Mercyhurst.
Henry Mews - Defence - Michigan
0 goals, 9 assists, 9 points in 10 games
Luke Misa - Forward - Penn State
2 goals, 2 assists, 4 points in 18 games
Cullen Potter - Forward - Arizona State
12 goals, 13 assists, 25 points in 22 games
Potter's 2026 is off and running in a big way!
He put up a hat-trick Friday in Arizona State's 7-2 win over Alaska-Anchorage, then followed that up with a goal and a helper as the Sun Devils knocked off Air Force the following day, as Arizona State captured the Desert Hockey Classic in Tempe.