Future Watch Update - 06.01.26

NCAA

Trevor Hoskin - Forward - Merrimack

4 goals, 15 assists, 19 points in 18 games

Hoskin had assists in both of Merrimack's wins over Vermont and Brown last week.

Eric Jamieson - Defence - Denver

6 goals, 7 assists, 13 points in 21 games

Jamieson's Pioneers suffered a loss and a tie in a two-game set against Jaden Lipinski's Maine Black Bears last weekend.

No. 7 Denver hosts Western Michigan for a pair of contests this weekend in a rematch of last year's Frozen Four semi-final.

Aidan Lane - Forward - Harvard

5 goals, 1 assist, 6 points in 13 games

Jaden Lipinski - Forward - Maine

3 goals, 5 assists, 8 points in 19 games

Cade Littler - Forward - North Dakota

4 goals, 5 assists, 9 points in 18 games

Littler matched his point total from his freshman season Friday, earning an assist in a 2-0 win over Mercyhurst.

Henry Mews - Defence - Michigan

0 goals, 9 assists, 9 points in 10 games

Luke Misa - Forward - Penn State

2 goals, 2 assists, 4 points in 18 games

Cullen Potter - Forward - Arizona State

12 goals, 13 assists, 25 points in 22 games

Potter's 2026 is off and running in a big way!

He put up a hat-trick Friday in Arizona State's 7-2 win over Alaska-Anchorage, then followed that up with a goal and a helper as the Sun Devils knocked off Air Force the following day, as Arizona State captured the Desert Hockey Classic in Tempe.