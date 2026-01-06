Flames Defeated By Kraken

The Seattle Kraken broke the game open with four third-period goals en route to a 5-1 win over the Flames Monday at the Scotiabank Saddledome.
Adam Klapka netted the lone Calgary marker in the first period.
Things started well for the Flames, who opened the scoring for the fourth time over this five-game homestand at the 6:33 mark.
And the play all started in the defensive zone, when Yan Kuznetsov belted Seattle forward Jacob Melanson in the right corner. Calgary grabbed the loose puck, and Ryan Lomberg sped down the left wing, firing a shot on goal that kicked out to Klapka, who batted the rebound home from the low slot for his fourth goal of the campaign.
Klapka’s marker was the only goal of the frame, as the Flames held a 13-8 edge in shots - including a Jonathan Huberdeau penalty-shot attempt that Kraken netminder Philipp Grubauer padded away.
Melanson evened the score 2:17 into the second with his first NHL goal, while Grubauer stopped all 17 shots he faced in the middle stanza including a save with the shaft of his stick on a point-blank opportunity from Yegor Sharangovich in the slot.
Shane Wright put the visitors up 2-1 just before the two-minute mark of period three, then Vince Dunn extended the advantage with a snapshot goal just over three minutes later.
Frederick Gaudreau - into the empty net - and Matty Beniers rounded out the scoring with goals 14 seconds apart in the dying embers of the third period.
Grubauer made 41 saves for the visitors, while Dustin Wolf stopped 23 shots for the home side.
FORWARDS
Connor Zary - Nazem Kadri - Joel Farabee
Jonathan Huberdeau - Morgan Frost - Yegor Sharangovich
Blake Coleman - Mikael Backlund - Matt Coronato
Ryan Lomberg - Justin Kirkland - Adam Klapka
DEFENCE
Yan Kuznetsov - MacKenzie Weegar
Kevin Bahl - Rasmus Andersson
Joel Hanley - Brayden Pachal
GOALTENDERS
Dustin Wolf - starter
Owen Say
Shots: CGY 42, SEA 28
Powerplay: CGY 0-1, SEA 0-1
Faceoffs: CGY 53.7%, SEA 46.3%
Hits: CGY 35, SEA 20
Blocked Shots: CGY 12, SEA 15
5-on-5 Scoring Chances: CGY 31, SEA 26
5-on-5 High-Danger Scoring Chances: CGY 18, SEA 17
Calgary's next five games are all on the road, beginning with an all-Canadian matchup in Montreal Wednesday evening at 5:30 p.m. MT. From there, the five-game swing continues on to Boston Thursday, Pittsburgh Saturday and Columbus Jan. 13 before wrapping up in Chicago Jan. 15.