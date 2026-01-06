Flames Defeated By Kraken

Klapka scores in 5-1 setback to Seattle

By Chris Wahl
CalgaryFlames.com

The Seattle Kraken broke the game open with four third-period goals en route to a 5-1 win over the Flames Monday at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Adam Klapka netted the lone Calgary marker in the first period.

Things started well for the Flames, who opened the scoring for the fourth time over this five-game homestand at the 6:33 mark.

And the play all started in the defensive zone, when Yan Kuznetsov belted Seattle forward Jacob Melanson in the right corner. Calgary grabbed the loose puck, and Ryan Lomberg sped down the left wing, firing a shot on goal that kicked out to Klapka, who batted the rebound home from the low slot for his fourth goal of the campaign.

Klapka’s marker was the only goal of the frame, as the Flames held a 13-8 edge in shots - including a Jonathan Huberdeau penalty-shot attempt that Kraken netminder Philipp Grubauer padded away.

Melanson evened the score 2:17 into the second with his first NHL goal, while Grubauer stopped all 17 shots he faced in the middle stanza including a save with the shaft of his stick on a point-blank opportunity from Yegor Sharangovich in the slot.

Shane Wright put the visitors up 2-1 just before the two-minute mark of period three, then Vince Dunn extended the advantage with a snapshot goal just over three minutes later.

Frederick Gaudreau - into the empty net - and Matty Beniers rounded out the scoring with goals 14 seconds apart in the dying embers of the third period.

Grubauer made 41 saves for the visitors, while Dustin Wolf stopped 23 shots for the home side.

The Lineup:

FORWARDS

Connor Zary - Nazem Kadri - Joel Farabee

Jonathan Huberdeau - Morgan Frost - Yegor Sharangovich

Blake Coleman - Mikael Backlund - Matt Coronato

Ryan Lomberg - Justin Kirkland - Adam Klapka

DEFENCE

Yan Kuznetsov - MacKenzie Weegar

Kevin Bahl - Rasmus Andersson

Joel Hanley - Brayden Pachal

GOALTENDERS

Dustin Wolf - starter

Owen Say

They Said It:

"That's a team that wants you to make a mistake"

"It's a hard loss"

"At times we were too stubborn, turned pucks over"

"For two periods tonight, we did some good things"

The Numbers Game:

Shots: CGY 42, SEA 28

Powerplay: CGY 0-1, SEA 0-1

Faceoffs: CGY 53.7%, SEA 46.3%

Hits: CGY 35, SEA 20

Blocked Shots: CGY 12, SEA 15

5-on-5 Scoring Chances: CGY 31, SEA 26

5-on-5 High-Danger Scoring Chances: CGY 18, SEA 17

Photo Gallery - Flames vs. Kraken - 05.01.26

Photos by Gerry Thomas

Up Next:

Calgary's next five games are all on the road, beginning with an all-Canadian matchup in Montreal Wednesday evening at 5:30 p.m. MT. From there, the five-game swing continues on to Boston Thursday, Pittsburgh Saturday and Columbus Jan. 13 before wrapping up in Chicago Jan. 15.

