Projected Lineup - Flames @ Canadiens

The Flames kick off a five-game road trip in Montreal tonight for a 5:30 p.m. MT puck drop with the action Sportsnet and Sportsnet 960 The Fan.
As per the lines and pairings used during warmups, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:
FORWARDS
Jonathan Huberdeau - Nazem Kadri - Adam Klapka
Blake Coleman - Mikael Backlund - Matt Coronato
Yegor Sharangovich - Connor Zary - Joel Farabee
Ryan Lomberg - Morgan Frost - William Stromgren
DEFENCE
Kevin Bahl - Rasmus Andersson
Yan Kuznetsov - MacKenzie Weegar
Joel Hanley - Hunter Brzustewicz
GOALTENDER
Dustin Wolf