Projected Lineup - Flames @ Canadiens

The Flames kick off a five-game road trip in Montreal tonight for a 5:30 p.m. MT puck drop with the action Sportsnet and Sportsnet 960 The Fan.

As per the lines and pairings used during warmups, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:

FORWARDS

Jonathan Huberdeau - Nazem Kadri - Adam Klapka

Blake Coleman - Mikael Backlund - Matt Coronato

Yegor Sharangovich - Connor Zary - Joel Farabee

Ryan Lomberg - Morgan Frost - William Stromgren

DEFENCE

Kevin Bahl - Rasmus Andersson

Yan Kuznetsov - MacKenzie Weegar

Joel Hanley - Hunter Brzustewicz

GOALTENDER

Dustin Wolf