Flames Alumni Ready For Shoresy Classic

Shoresy Classic coming to Calgary on Jan. 22

ShroesyWeb
By Calgary Flames Staff
CalgaryFlames.com

The Shoresy Classic is right around the corner!

Shoresy's Sudbury Blueberry Bulldogs of the fictional Northern Ontario Senior Hockey Organization (aka The NOSHO) will take on members of the Flames alumni on Jan. 22 at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

A portion of the Flames alumni roster has been released, featuring Curtis Glencross, Matt Stajan, Jamie Macoun, Theo Fleury, Robyn Regehr, Mason Raymond, Brent Krahn, Martin Gelinas, Rhett Warrener, Joel Otto, Troy Brouwer, Michael Stone, and Mike Commodore.

Lanny McDonald, Colin Patterson, and Tim Hunter will be behind the bench as the alumni's coaches.

The Shoresy squad will feature cast members Jared Keeso (Shoresy), Terry Ryan (Ted "Hitch" Hitchcock), Jonathan-Ismael Diaby (JoDolo), Andrew Antsanen (Brant "Goody" Goodleaf), Ryan McDonell (Michaels), Jon Mirasty (Jim No. 1), Brandon Nolan (Jim No. 2) and Jordan Nolan (Jim No. 3), Max Bouffard (JJ Frankie JJ), Jacob Smith (Fish), Keegan Long (Liam), Bourke Cazabon (Cory) and Frederick Roy (Delaney).

A portion of the proceeds from the event will be directed to The Ronald McDonald House, the SuperHEROS program, and CP Kids and Families.

