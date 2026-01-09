The Farm Report - 09.01.26

Arsenii Sergeev’s first taste of the American Hockey League was one he won’t soon forget.

Making his AHL debut with the Wranglers on Dec. 21, the 23-year-old Flames prospect turned heads with a poised, record-setting performance, stopping 52 shots in a 2-1 victory over the San Diego Gulls.

The effort not only sealed the win, but also set a new franchise record for saves in a single game.

“It was absolutely amazing; it’s a lot of shots, but it feels good,” Sergeev shared following the game with the media.

Now, with the dust settled Sergeev reflected on the moment.

“To get the start in the AHL and have a good debut, that’s always a good feeling. Now it’s just about continuing to work toward the next goals and keep building my game.”