The Farm Report - 09.01.26

Selected by the Flames in the seventh round (205th overall) of the 2021 NHL Draft, Sergeev earned his opportunity through steady progression.
He wrapped up his collegiate career at Penn State just last year with a .919 save percentage across 33 games, then began his first professional season with the ECHL’s Rapid City Rush.
That path led him to Calgary when injuries created an opening at the AHL level, and Sergeev was ready.
With Ivan Prosvetov not in the lineup, the Wranglers have relied on two rookie goaltenders in Owen Say and Sergeev, an unusual situation that has required both netminders to grow quickly.
“It’s definitely two rookie goalies,” Sergeev grinned.
“Owen started a little before me, so he’s already been through some of it. I’m just starting my journey now. It’s not usual for a team, but we’re learning together.”
Despite the historic stat line, Sergeev remained locked into the moment, focused only on the next save as shots continued to pile up.
“I didn’t think about it at all,” he explained.
“I just tried to save every puck I could. You treat it like any other game, catch the puck, do your best. It just happened to be a really good game.”
The transition to the AHL, with its faster pace and skill, has been smooth so far, a credit to Sergeev’s calm approach.
“The game is faster, obviously,” he said.
“But you just keep doing the right things and simplify as much as you can.”
After the final horn, messages flooded in from family, friends, and former coaches reminders of the journey that led to this moment.
“I got a lot of congratulations,” Sergeev said with a smile.
“It’s always nice to hear from people after a game like that.”
Sergeev stellar rookie season also has seen him recognized with the Rapid City Rush as he was named an ECHL All-Star this week. He leads all Rapid City goaltenders with a 2.94 GAA and a .922 save percentage.