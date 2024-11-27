Getting the job done – and then some.

The Flames powerplay has been on a tear of late, with goals in four straight games and clipping along at an extremely impressive 50% success rate since Nov. 19.

Jonathan Huberdeau was the latest to light the lamp while a man-up, scoring in Calgary’s 4-3 loss to the Senators on Monday night in Ottawa to open up this four-game road trip which continues tonight in Detroit against the Red Wings (5:30 p.m. MT, Sportsnet 360).

Martin Pospisil and Yegor Sharangovich scored on the PP in the team’s win over the Wild on Nov. 23, while Sharangovich also scored on Nov. 21 against the Rangers, and Rasmus Andersson bulged the twine Nov. 19 versus the Isles.

The secret to the powerplay's resurgence is simple, said Huberdeau – keeping it simple.

“You got to be like predictable on the powerplay (among your teammates), and know where you're at on the ice,” he said Wednesday after the team’s optional morning skate at Little Caesars Arena. “And I think that's what we've been doing. The two (powerplay) units, we talked it out, and I think we try to keep things lmore simple, and we know where we're going to be on the ice and stuff like that in certain situations.

“I think on the powerplay you've got to trust the other guys to be in the right spot and I feel like that's what we've been doing lately; put some pucks on the net and have traffic, too, so it's hard for the goalie to see the puck. We’ve been capitalizing but we have to stay that way.

“And some games, it's not gonna (go) our way, but we still gotta find a way to do something special out there.”