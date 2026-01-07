'It's An Unreal Moment'

Stromgren slated for NHL debut tonight in Montreal

stromgren-1
By Chris Wahl
CalgaryFlames.com

MONTREAL — ‘We lived in three places - the school, the church and the skating rink - but our real life was on the skating rink.’

Amid Roch Carrier’s backdrop, and this city’s hockey history, William Stromgren’s NHL story is set to begin.

The young Swede is set to make his NHL debut tonight as the Flames open a five-game road trip against the Canadiens.

And back home in Ornskoldsvik - a city the size of Moose Jaw that’s produced NHLers such as Peter Forsberg, the Sedin twins and Victor Hedman - there’s excitement abound about Stromgren’s debut, too.

“I think everybody,” Stromgren grinned, when asked who back home would be staying up late tonight. “My dad, my mom, my sisters, all my buddies.

“I think they're as excited as I am to be watching this game.”

The 22-year-old has yet to participate in a full practice since being recalled from the AHL - Calgary held an optional morning skate Wednesday at the Bell Centre - but he’s ready to trust his instincts, and use his size and skating ability to his advantage.

With nine points over his five most recent AHL contests, Stromgren is feeling it offensively, too. But he admits that there’s more to his overall game than point production.

“I mean, you can play a good game and not have points, and still be confident in it,” he said. “But of course, points help and make you feel good about yourself.

“Just a little extra confidence for sure, but it's all just part of the game.”

"It's a great feeling - just happy I finally get to do it"

Head Coach Ryan Huska chatted with Stromgren Wednesday morning, not only about making his NHL debut, but doing so in a city like Montreal.

And the bench boss is hopeful the excitement and energy surrounding Stromgren's debut will be infectious.

"Sometimes when you have a new guy come into the lineup, when he’s playing his first NHL game, there’s a different level of energy around that player for sure, but also the team," Huska explained. "You want him to enjoy the moment and have a blast. He’s all smiles.

"Really, it’s just make sure he uses his speed, does some smart things with the puck and tries to establish his game on the forecheck tonight."

Stromgren will be the second Flame to make his NHL debut this season and first since Matvei Gridin took his rookie strides on opening night Oct. 8 in Edmonton.

He’s an NHLer. And today is a day he’ll remember forever.

Even if it takes a shift or two for him to settle in.

“I'm a little ticklish, for sure. But it's all just butterflies, I think,” he smiled. “Just happy to be out there, to get to play with these guys.

"It's an unreal moment.”

"With any guy playing their first game, it's just keep your game very simple"

Related Content

Pregame Huberdeau - 07.01.26

News Feed

5 Things - Flames @ Canadiens

Future Watch Update - 06.01.26

Flames Defeated By Kraken

Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Kraken

WJC Recap - 05.01.26

Flames Recall Owen Say

'Such An Unreal Feeling'

Flames Recall William Stromgren

5 Things - Flames vs. Kraken

WJC Recap - 04.01.26

Flames Fall 4-3 to Predators

Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Predators

5 Things - Flames vs. Predators

WJC Recap - 02.01.26

'Means The World'

Andersson To Represent Sweden At 2026 Winter Olympics

New Year's Eve Bash

WJC Recap - 31.12.25