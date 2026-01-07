"It's an unreal moment.”

MONTREAL — ‘We lived in three places - the school, the church and the skating rink - but our real life was on the skating rink.’

Amid Roch Carrier’s backdrop, and this city’s hockey history, William Stromgren’s NHL story is set to begin.

The young Swede is set to make his NHL debut tonight as the Flames open a five-game road trip against the Canadiens.

And back home in Ornskoldsvik - a city the size of Moose Jaw that’s produced NHLers such as Peter Forsberg, the Sedin twins and Victor Hedman - there’s excitement abound about Stromgren’s debut, too.

“I think everybody,” Stromgren grinned, when asked who back home would be staying up late tonight. “My dad, my mom, my sisters, all my buddies.

“I think they're as excited as I am to be watching this game.”

The 22-year-old has yet to participate in a full practice since being recalled from the AHL - Calgary held an optional morning skate Wednesday at the Bell Centre - but he’s ready to trust his instincts, and use his size and skating ability to his advantage.

With nine points over his five most recent AHL contests, Stromgren is feeling it offensively, too. But he admits that there’s more to his overall game than point production.

“I mean, you can play a good game and not have points, and still be confident in it,” he said. “But of course, points help and make you feel good about yourself.

“Just a little extra confidence for sure, but it's all just part of the game.”