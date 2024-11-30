5 Things - Flames @ Penguins

1. About Last Night

The worst thing about back-to-back games: the quick turnaround.

The best thing about back-to-back games when you lose the first one: the quick turnaround.

The Flames fell 5-2 to the Blue Jackets on Friday in a matinee and then hopped a plane to Pittsburgh to face Sidney Crosby and the Penguins tonight (5 p.m. MT, Sportsnet).

Calgary will look to regroup and bounce back, hoping to end this four-game road trip with a win after going 0-2-1 so far.

“It’s on each guy … every guy in this room needs to be better tomorrow," said Blake Coleman after the loss. "It’s one of those things you look inside and see what you did, change up whatever you need to be better from the drop.

"These are games we need to start taking care of on the road if we want to be taken seriously as a playoff team here. It's early but it’s never too early to keep trying to climb up the standings. Good teams find ways to stop the bleeding.”

Rasmus Andersson was blunt in his assessment of the loss.

“First period was awful," he said. "Second period was awful. Just not good enough. It sucks and we gotta be better on the road. You can’t just win home games, you gotta win road games and we aren’t doing that as of this moment.”

Head Coach Ryan Huska said the key to turning around their fortunes of late is not complicated.

“It needs to look like our team," he explained. "That’s all. We just need to make sure we play the right way and we have a very particular style of hockey that we need to play to have success and we have to bring that tomorrow.”

Justin Kirkland left the game after the first period with a lower-body injury and there was no update on his condition following the tilt.