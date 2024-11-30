Game Day Notebook - 30.11.24

Welcome Back, Klapka

With Kirkland sidelined, Adam Klapka will return to the lineup tonight.

He’s been with the team since being recalled from the Calgary Wranglers on Nov. 19. He was one of a handful of players who took part in this morning’s optional skate, making sure he was as ready as he can be to make his return to the ice with the big club.

“I’m super excited, you know, to get back to the game,” said Klapka. “I think that’s what everyone wants to do, play games. I’m (happy) to get the opportunity to play tonight.”

While sitting out and watching games from the press box isn’t what any player wants, it can be beneficial.

“When you are watching from up top, it’s like you can see what you could do better when you’re playing,” explained Klapka.

After playing regular top minutes with the Wranglers, practicing but not seeing game action can be difficult unless you keep the proper mindset.

“It’s more in the head than in your body, you know,” he said. “It’s just stay positive and bring energy to the team even if you don’t play. I just try to be positive and I’m really happy that I can be here in the NHL so … I just try to help the guys to stay positive.”

Known for using his size to play physical, Klapka said he does have to be mindful of how aggressive he is when he puts on an NHL jersey.

“Sometimes when I get here I try to finish every hit but I find out the guys are really, really skilled here so sometimes you can’t really go there and try to hit the guy,” he said. “Sometimes you just have to put stick on the puck and like lean on the guy but not really hit him. I think (as) I get better, I think I can recognize (when) I can hit the guy really hard and when I just have to focus on putting my stick on the puck.”

The expectations for Klapka tonight – and going forward – are simple.

“Just use his size to his advantage,” said Huska. “You know, I like the way Adam plays. I think he does a lot of good things when he’s playing a very straight-line game. And he’s got a nice skill set that kind of fits that size, both with his skating ability and also he can handle the puck well.

“So, we’d like to see him get himself to the front of the net and create a little bit of havoc there when he’s in the offensive zone. And then just be real, real, real sharp with his details and the energy that he brings to the game tonight.”