Game Day Notebook - 30.11.24

Lomberg no worse for wear ... Klapka returns to lineup ... Coronato remembers first goal

By Ty Pilson
PITTSBURGH - The Flames finish off their four-game road trip with the second game of a back-to-back tilt when they face the Penguins tonight at 5 p.m. MT (Sportsnet West, City TV).

Calgary is 0-2-1 so far and look to end things off with an important two points.

Lombo Ready To Rock

He’s no worse for wear, minus some stitches.

Ryan Lomberg took exception to a hit from behind on teammate Joel Hanley by Blue Jackets forward Mathieu Olivier in Friday’s 5-2 matinee loss in Columbus.

So, despite the fact he gave up four inches and more than 40-lbs. to Olivier, Lomberg ended up dropping the mitts with the heavyweight later in the game in the dying seconds of the second period.

The popular Flames forward – who earned unilateral praise from his teammates after the game for stepping up like he did – was sporting his trademark grin at the team’s media availability at the hotel in Pittsburgh ahead of tonight’s tilt with the Pens.

“I’m feeling great,” he said. “I slept great and feeling good this morning. So looking forward to just hanging out today and being ready to go tonight.”

That’s good news for the team, who will already be without Justin Kirkland who was injured against the Blue Jackets. More on that below.

The team is 0-2-1 on the trip after sweeping a four-game home set prior to hitting the road, and are focused on adding a victory before returning home.

“We need it for sure,” said Lomberg. “We do a good job of getting nice win streak at home there and we’re kind of shooting ourselves in the foot by negating it as far as standings are concerned. We gotta stop the bleeding as quick as possible and make sure we’re better moving forward.”

Head coach Ryan Huska talked about the team not playing to its identity and style of late and Lomberg said the players know how they have to perform to find success this season.

“Ya – fast,” he said. “I think we have to be connected, stay as five. We have to get the puck out together and get it in together. You know, a big is just being predictable, so running the routes and trusting that everybody is going to do their job.

“It’s a hard, demanding style for sure. So it’s tough to do it 82 times a year and that’s just something we have to look in the mirror and make sure we’re better at.”

lombofight

Welcome Back, Klapka

With Kirkland sidelined, Adam Klapka will return to the lineup tonight.

He’s been with the team since being recalled from the Calgary Wranglers on Nov. 19. He was one of a handful of players who took part in this morning’s optional skate, making sure he was as ready as he can be to make his return to the ice with the big club.

“I’m super excited, you know, to get back to the game,” said Klapka. “I think that’s what everyone wants to do, play games. I’m (happy) to get the opportunity to play tonight.”

While sitting out and watching games from the press box isn’t what any player wants, it can be beneficial.

“When you are watching from up top, it’s like you can see what you could do better when you’re playing,” explained Klapka.

After playing regular top minutes with the Wranglers, practicing but not seeing game action can be difficult unless you keep the proper mindset.

“It’s more in the head than in your body, you know,” he said. “It’s just stay positive and bring energy to the team even if you don’t play. I just try to be positive and I’m really happy that I can be here in the NHL so … I just try to help the guys to stay positive.”

Known for using his size to play physical, Klapka said he does have to be mindful of how aggressive he is when he puts on an NHL jersey.

“Sometimes when I get here I try to finish every hit but I find out the guys are really, really skilled here so sometimes you can’t really go there and try to hit the guy,” he said. “Sometimes you just have to put stick on the puck and like lean on the guy but not really hit him. I think (as) I get better, I think I can recognize (when) I can hit the guy really hard and when I just have to focus on putting my stick on the puck.”

The expectations for Klapka tonight – and going forward – are simple.

“Just use his size to his advantage,” said Huska. “You know, I like the way Adam plays. I think he does a lot of good things when he’s playing a very straight-line game. And he’s got a nice skill set that kind of fits that size, both with his skating ability and also he can handle the puck well.

“So, we’d like to see him get himself to the front of the net and create a little bit of havoc there when he’s in the offensive zone. And then just be real, real, real sharp with his details and the energy that he brings to the game tonight.”

"I'm just trying to be simple"

Goal-den Memory

It’s a moment no NHLer ever forgets – the game where he scored his first goal.

Matt Coronato notched his first big-league tally in Pittsburgh on Calgary’s last trip to PPG Paints Arena on Oct. 14, 2023.

He was asked about it Saturday morning.

“It was a cool moment,” he recalled.” It was kind of a tough game I remember, we didn’t play well in the third, but, yeah, it was a cool moment. I remember the boys were really happy for me so definitely a special night.”

"Starts with getting back to our game"

