Say What - 'We Turn The Page Today'

Huska On Team's Play On This Roadie:

“There’s been stretches, there’s been some positives on this trip for us. I think you have to make sure you always recognize that. Last night we didn’t like our overall game so that’s where we want to make sure we’re better tonight. We want the effort to be better, and we want to get back to that kind of workman-like game that we feel comfortable playing. So that’s what we’re looking for out of our players tonight.”

On Scoring More Even-Strength Goals:

“I go back to five-on-five, if you are focused on your checking game, as silly sometimes as that sounds, and you’re working the right way, the offence will be there. It’s when you start to cheat the game and look for easy opportunities to generate offence is when the game becomes harder and you end up scoring one goal or two goals pretty consistently. So I want the guys to make sure that they’re focused on taking away time and space and when they have the opportunity to get the puck, we have think about attacking much harder than we have, especially last game.”

Does Messaging Change For Final Game Of Back-to-Back?:

“No, it stays the same. I mean, we’ve seen a little bit of both on our back-to-backs so far this year. But the tail end or the last game of the trip sometimes is a challenging one to play because you start looking ahead to getting home. But you have to be where your feet are and I think our players will be in a good spot tonight.”