Say What - 'We Turn The Page Today'

What was said prior to tonight's tilt in Pittsburgh

Say What 30-11-24
By Calgary Flames Staff
Matt Coronato On Finshing Off Trip With A Win:

“It’s really important, I think, for us to come and bounce back tonight and kind of just get back to our game. I think it’ll be a great step moving forward if we can get back to our game tonight.”

On Generating More Offence 5-on-5:

“I think it starts with getting back to our game tonight and playing the right way and more opportunities will come. I think, in general, we can get to the net more and be harder around the net and take advantage of loose pucks, bouncing pucks. I think that’s definitely an area we can be better."

"Starts with getting back to our game"

Huska On Team's Play On This Roadie:

“There’s been stretches, there’s been some positives on this trip for us. I think you have to make sure you always recognize that. Last night we didn’t like our overall game so that’s where we want to make sure we’re better tonight. We want the effort to be better, and we want to get back to that kind of workman-like game that we feel comfortable playing. So that’s what we’re looking for out of our players tonight.”

On Scoring More Even-Strength Goals:

“I go back to five-on-five, if you are focused on your checking game, as silly sometimes as that sounds, and you’re working the right way, the offence will be there. It’s when you start to cheat the game and look for easy opportunities to generate offence is when the game becomes harder and you end up scoring one goal or two goals pretty consistently. So I want the guys to make sure that they’re focused on taking away time and space and when they have the opportunity to get the puck, we have think about attacking much harder than we have, especially last game.”

Does Messaging Change For Final Game Of Back-to-Back?:

“No, it stays the same. I mean, we’ve seen a little bit of both on our back-to-backs so far this year. But the tail end or the last game of the trip sometimes is a challenging one to play because you start looking ahead to getting home. But you have to be where your feet are and I think our players will be in a good spot tonight.”

"Get back to that workmanlike game"

Martin Pospisil On Fight-Filled Game Against Columbus:

“We tried to stick up for each other and it wasn’t an easy game. We turn the page today and we’re ready to win a game tonight.”

On Dropping The Mitts Twice:

“I need to be smarter but there’s a line, if somebody is going to run from behind or like is going to do some dirty stuff and I see that, I don’t really think (about) my (injury) history. Sometimes you have to do it even if you have had some bad injuries. Like I said, we stick up for each other and we try to help each other on the ice.”

"Turn the page today"

Adam Klapka On Going From Top Line In AHL To Role With Flames:

“My role here is different right now. So I just am trying to be simple here. I don’t do the stuff I do in the American Hockey League. But that’s the process. When I started to play in the American Hockey League I was the same person as now: I play fourth line and I play simple hockey. So I just trust the process and will see where I’m gonna end up. But now I’m fourth-line guy, so I just try and play simple game – go in front of the net, put the puck behind the D-man, that’s my game right now.”

On His Linemates:

“With Roon Dog and Lombo, we played the first game together, so I mean I just want to continue with that and bring energy to the guys.”

"I'm just trying to be simple"

