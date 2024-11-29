Flames Fall In Columbus

Coleman and Kadri score in loss in Columbus

By Ty Pilson
By Ty Pilson

COLUMBUS - The Flames dropped to 0-2-1 on this four-game road trip following a 5-2 loss to the Blue Jackets in a matinee tilt Friday.

Blake Coleman and Nazem Kadri scored for Calgary, while Dustin Wolf got the start and finished the night with 29 stops.

It’s a quick turnaround for the Flames as they fly to Pittsburgh to face Sidney Crosby and the Penguins Saturday at 5 p.m. MT.

It was the first game against Columbus since former Flame and Blue Jacket Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew passed away this summer.

Goalie Dan Vladar debuted a new mask to honour the Gaudreaus that will be auctioned off by the Flames Foundation for charity.

"I wanted to do something as a tribute"

Martin Pospisil had a great look to open the scoring early in the frame for Calgary, grabbing a rebound and trying to backhand one past Elvis Merzlikins but the Columbus netminder stayed with him and made the stop.

Not long after, Daniil Miromanov slung a wrister from the point through traffic that went off a Blue Jacket and redirected past Merzlikins but clanged off the far post and wide.

Wolf made a big left-pad save on James van Riemsdyk right on the doorstep to keep things scoreless before Columbus went on the powerplay just before the halfway point of the period.

The Flames 'tender denied slot offerings from Sean Monahan and Cole Sillinger on the PK but the Blue Jackets would score moments after the advantage expired, Adam Fantilli skating in from the point and firing one on net that Wolf got a bit off but it found net, high top shelf at 11:56.

Sillinger would hold on a 2-on-1 and put it low farside past Wolf at 16:42 as Columbus led 2-0 after 20 minutes.

The second period was a rowdy one with three fights.

Jake Christiansen hit Andrei Kuzmenko just inside the Columbus zone, knocking him to the ice. Pospisil took exception and fought Christianson 3:46 into the frame.

Searching for their first goal, Yegor Sharangovich blistered a shot that missed the net shortside but hit the endboards and bounced right out to Matt Coronato on the other side but Merzlikins came across the crease quick to stop his backhand.

The Blue Jackets would add to their lead when Wolf slid out of his crease shadowing Kirill Marchenko, who slid the puck to Zach Werenski who fired it home at 4:43 with Miromanov trying to block it between the pipes.

Pospisil had his second scrap of the night after Mathieu Olivier hit Joel Hanley into the boards from behind in the Flames zone. Olivier’s penalty was reviewed and he received only two minutes instead of a five.

The Flames got on the board with 5:01 to go in the second, Kevin Bahl slinging a cross-ice pass to Rasmus Andersson who snuck in from the point on the backside and fired a one-timer from his knee, Merzlikins making the save but Coleman there to sweep the puck home for his fifth of the campaign.

Coleman puts home rebound in the second period

Then with 22.4 ticks left, Ryan Lomberg and Olivier dropped the mitts off a faceoff.

The Flames got a powerplay 2:37 into the third after Merzlikins was called for roughing when he started throwing punches at MacKenzie Weegar after a whistle.

Calgary was unable to score and Fantilli came out of the box where he was serving the two minutes for his goalie and made it 4-1 when he scored on a 2-on-1 at 4:46.

Kadri brought Calgary back within a pair at 11 minutes even when he skated the puck up and into the Columbus zone on a powerplay and wired a laser shortside high over Merzlikins glove, with Pospisil and Wolf getting the helpers.

Kadri fires a laser on the powerplay for Flames

Marchenko scored a late empty-netter to round out the scoring.

The Lineup:

FORWARDS

Jonathan Huberdeau - Connor Zary - Blake Coleman

Martin Pospisil - Nazem Kadri - Andrei Kuzmenko

Yegor Sharangovich - Mikael Backlund - Matt Coronato

Ryan Lomberg - Kevin Rooney - Justin Kirkland

DEFENCE

Kevin Bahl - Rasmus Andersson

MacKenzie Weegar - Daniil Miromanov

Joel Hanley - Brayden Pachal

GOALTENDER

Dustin Wolf (starter)

Dan Vladar

The Numbers Game:

Shots: CGY 29, CBJ 34

Powerplay: CGY 1-3, CBJ 0-1

Faceoffs: CGY 48.5%, CBJ 51.5%

Blocked Shots: CGY 10, CBJ 20

Hits: CGY 28, CBJ 24

Takeaways: CGY 7, CBJ 8

*5-on-5 Scoring Chances: CGY 23, CBJ 22

*5-on-5 High-Danger Scoring Chances: CGY 13, CBJ 8

*Courtesy of Natural Stat Trick

They Said It:

Coming soon

Up Next:

The Flames head to Pittsburgh to face the Pens Saturday at 5 p.m. MT. They return to the Scotiabank Saddledome ice Dec. 3 against the Blue Jackets at 7 p.m. Click for tickets

