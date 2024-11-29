Flames Fall In Columbus

Martin Pospisil had a great look to open the scoring early in the frame for Calgary, grabbing a rebound and trying to backhand one past Elvis Merzlikins but the Columbus netminder stayed with him and made the stop.

Not long after, Daniil Miromanov slung a wrister from the point through traffic that went off a Blue Jacket and redirected past Merzlikins but clanged off the far post and wide.

Wolf made a big left-pad save on James van Riemsdyk right on the doorstep to keep things scoreless before Columbus went on the powerplay just before the halfway point of the period.

The Flames 'tender denied slot offerings from Sean Monahan and Cole Sillinger on the PK but the Blue Jackets would score moments after the advantage expired, Adam Fantilli skating in from the point and firing one on net that Wolf got a bit off but it found net, high top shelf at 11:56.

Sillinger would hold on a 2-on-1 and put it low farside past Wolf at 16:42 as Columbus led 2-0 after 20 minutes.

The second period was a rowdy one with three fights.

Jake Christiansen hit Andrei Kuzmenko just inside the Columbus zone, knocking him to the ice. Pospisil took exception and fought Christianson 3:46 into the frame.

Searching for their first goal, Yegor Sharangovich blistered a shot that missed the net shortside but hit the endboards and bounced right out to Matt Coronato on the other side but Merzlikins came across the crease quick to stop his backhand.

The Blue Jackets would add to their lead when Wolf slid out of his crease shadowing Kirill Marchenko, who slid the puck to Zach Werenski who fired it home at 4:43 with Miromanov trying to block it between the pipes.

Pospisil had his second scrap of the night after Mathieu Olivier hit Joel Hanley into the boards from behind in the Flames zone. Olivier’s penalty was reviewed and he received only two minutes instead of a five.

The Flames got on the board with 5:01 to go in the second, Kevin Bahl slinging a cross-ice pass to Rasmus Andersson who snuck in from the point on the backside and fired a one-timer from his knee, Merzlikins making the save but Coleman there to sweep the puck home for his fifth of the campaign.