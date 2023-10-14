5 Things - Flames @ Penguins

1. Big Old Jet Airliner

After opening the regular season on a winning note at the Scotiabank Saddledome, the Flames will spend most of the next month road-tripping around the NHL beginning tonight in Pittsburgh. A five-game swing starts against the Penguins with Calgary in search of back-to-back wins to begin the campaign for the second straight year.

Starting the season with two (or better yet, four) points is always the goal, but the amount of road games in the near term made Calgary’s ability to capitalize on home ice all the more important. The Flames play 14 of the next 20 games on the road beginning with this five-game Eastern jaunt.

But with early-season travel comes the opportunity for early-season team bonding, something Head Coach Ryan Huska and players alike are looking at as important for the team’s long-term success.

“The reality is, when you’re on the road, you fly with the group of guys, you get on the plane, you get off the plane, go to the hotel on a bus together, go to dinner together, pre-game skate together, everything is together,” Huska said following Thursday’s practice. “It gives people that don’t really know each other all that well an opportunity to maybe learn something about each individual on our team, and I think it helps to strengthen the connection, for sure.”

Andrew Mangiapane factored in with two goals and an assist against Winnipeg, becoming the first Flame to register a season-opening multi-goal game since Daymond Langkow in 2007.

Mangiapane figures the two points earned against the Jets can serve as a stepping stone as the Flames head East.

“I think it’s really important, all the guys in our room knew that (Wednesday) was our one home game and we had to make the most of it,” Mangiapane offered.