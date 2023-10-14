News Feed

5 Things - Flames @ Penguins

The Flames begin a five-game road trip tonight against the Penguins (5 p.m. MT/Sportsnet)

2023_5Thing_atPIT
By Chris Wahl
@wahlsy CalgaryFlames.com

1. Big Old Jet Airliner

After opening the regular season on a winning note at the Scotiabank Saddledome, the Flames will spend most of the next month road-tripping around the NHL beginning tonight in Pittsburgh. A five-game swing starts against the Penguins with Calgary in search of back-to-back wins to begin the campaign for the second straight year.

Starting the season with two (or better yet, four) points is always the goal, but the amount of road games in the near term made Calgary’s ability to capitalize on home ice all the more important. The Flames play 14 of the next 20 games on the road beginning with this five-game Eastern jaunt.

But with early-season travel comes the opportunity for early-season team bonding, something Head Coach Ryan Huska and players alike are looking at as important for the team’s long-term success.

“The reality is, when you’re on the road, you fly with the group of guys, you get on the plane, you get off the plane, go to the hotel on a bus together, go to dinner together, pre-game skate together, everything is together,” Huska said following Thursday’s practice. “It gives people that don’t really know each other all that well an opportunity to maybe learn something about each individual on our team, and I think it helps to strengthen the connection, for sure.”

Andrew Mangiapane factored in with two goals and an assist against Winnipeg, becoming the first Flame to register a season-opening multi-goal game since Daymond Langkow in 2007.

Mangiapane figures the two points earned against the Jets can serve as a stepping stone as the Flames head East.

“I think it’s really important, all the guys in our room knew that (Wednesday) was our one home game and we had to make the most of it,” Mangiapane offered.

Mangiapane rips home a loose puck to score the Flames' first of the season

As one of the speedsters in the Flames forward group, Mangiapane was front and centre at Thursday’s practice, manning the right wing on a line with Jonathan Huberdeau and Elias Lindholm as Calgary ran through skating and transition drills before hitting the road.

The trio combined for eight points against Winnipeg and no doubt will be keyed in on by a Penguins group looking to earn its first home-ice victory of the new season.

Calgary’s ability to push the pace offensively isn’t limited to the forward group, either. The Flames returned 38 goals from last year’s defence corps and both MacKenzie Weegar and Rasmus Andersson found the back of the net Wednesday, with Andersson’s goal the end result of his ability to jump into a short-handed rush.

There’s a sense of confidence in goal, too. Jacob Markstrom turned away several quality chances among his 34 saves versus the Jets and according to Huska, attention to detail with the puck is key to reducing the number of tests sent Markstrom’s way.

“We gave the puck up way too easily at times, and then at other times, we forced it when we should have just been putting it behind them,” Huska said. “Winnipeg did a good job of staying up nice and tight, but we have to learn how to handle that type of pressure.”

Tonight’s contest also marks a milestone for Flames defenceman Noah Hanifin, who is set to skate in his 600th career NHL game, and 361st in a Calgary sweater.

The 26-year-old started his 2023-24 campaign by earning an assist in the Flames’ season-opener, bringing his career points total to 240 (49G, 191A).

Game Notes - Flames at Penguins 14.10.23
- 1.54 MB
Download Game Notes - Flames at Penguins 14.10.23

2. Know Your Enemy

The Penguins missed the playoffs for the first time in 17 years this past spring, finishing the campaign with a 40-31-11 record. The goal in the Steel City is for last year’s result to be a one-off rather than the start of a trend.

The Penguins made waves this summer by bringing in Norris Trophy winner Erik Karlsson via trade; the Swedish blueliner topped the 100-point mark in 2022-23, the first time any NHL defenceman has done so in more than 30 years.

They’ll enter Saturday’s contest on a winning note, too, after posting a 4-0 win last night in Washington. Evgeni Malkin led the way with four points (1G, 3A) for the visitors, while Sidney Crosby factored into the scoreline with a pair of powerplay goals.

Tristan Jarry earned the win in goal, turning aside all 19 shots he faced.

"I thought we played smart," Penguins Head Coach Mike Sullivan told reporters following last night's win. "We had a little more structure in the defensive zone, our play without the puck was a little more conscientious.

"I think that gives our guys an opportunity to act on the talent that we have."

Sullivan also lauded Malkin's effort, especially his ability to track down pucks and win back possession for his team.

"I thought (he) was on his game tonight," said Sullivan. "When he's on his game, it seems like the puck follows him around.

"He's still such a dominant player out there, and I thought tonight, he was at his best."

2023-24 Stats

Powerplay
Rate
Rank
Flames
33.3%
T-6th
Penguins
40%
T-4th
Penalty Kill
Flames
100%
T-1st
Penguins
100%
T-1st
Shot Attempts (via NaturalStatTrick)
Flames
36.11%
28th
Penguins
57.80%
6th
High-Danger Scoring Chances (via NaturalStatTrick)
Flames
25%
29th
Penguins
58.82%
T-8th

3. Fast Facts

2022-23 Season Series:

The Flames earned three of a possible four points vs. the Penguins in 2022-23, splitting a pair of early-season meetings. Calgary posted a 4-1 win at the Scotiabank Saddledome on Oct. 25 thanks to a three point effort from Nazem Kadri (2G, 1A), before Pittsburgh earned a 2-1 shootout win Nov. 23 at PPG Paints Arena.

Did You Know?

Elias Lindholm was almost unbeatable in the faceoff circle in Wednesday’s opener against the Jets, winning 21 of 25 - or 84% - of his faceoff attempts.

Coach on Wednesday's win, the road trip and more

4. Road Trip Roster

Here’s how the Flames lineup looked in Thursday’s practice at the ‘Dome:

Forwards

Jonathan Huberdeau - Elias Lindholm - Andrew Mangiapane
Adam Ruzicka - Nazem Kadri - Matt Coronato
Dillon Dube - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman
A.J. Greer - Yegor Sharangovich - Walker Duehr

Dryden Hunt

Defence

Noah Hanifin - Rasmus Andersson
Nikita Zadorov - MacKenzie Weegar
Dennis Gilbert - Chris Tanev

Jordan Oesterle

Goaltenders

Jacob Markstrom
Dan Vladar

"We've got to be a good road team"

5. Players to Watch

Flames - Elias Lindholm

Michael Bay couldn’t have scripted a better season debut for Lindholm, who cashed in with three points against Winnipeg including the deciding goal.

Lindholm also led all Flames skaters in ice time (21:46) Wednesday, a total that included nearly five minutes of short-handed playing time..

Tonight, he’ll have to contend not just with Sidney Crosby in the faceoff circle, but also with Pittsburgh’s veteran defenders as he and linemates Huberdeau and Mangiapane look to carry their offensive momentum into the Keystone State.

Penguins - Jake Guentzel

After undergoing ankle surgery in August, Guentzel was ready and in the Penguins lineup for their season-opener this past Tuesday against the Blackhawks.

The 29-year-old has put up back-to-back seasons of 70 or more points, while recording a team-leading 36 goals in 2022-23.

He chipped in with a pair of helpers in Friday’s win against the Capitals, earning Third Star honours for his efforts.