'Great Player, Great Human'

PITTSBURGH – Like most hockey players, Noah Hanifin would rather praise others than drone on about his own accomplishments.

But this time, even he admits the latest mile-marker had a way of sneaking up on him.

“Someone saw it on the sheet there,” Hanifin laughed of his latest waypost – career game No. 600. “I knew it was early in the year but I didn't actually know it was going to be tonight until, like, yesterday.”

Unexpected? Perhaps.

Special?

You bet.

When he crossed the 500-game threshold in March of 2022, Hanifin – then, only 24 years old – became the fifth-youngest defenceman in NHL history to do so. Only Scott Stevens, former Flames captain Phil Housley, Al Iafrate and Luke Richardson were greener at the time of their milestone appearance.

Hanifin is now 26 years and 262 days old, and has appeared in all but two games over the last two seasons, quietly marching toward his next landmark.

Tonight’s game will put him as the 10th youngest defenceman in NHL history to cross the 600-game plateau, and will tie Pat Verbeek as the 37th-youngest player at any position to do so.

“Every year I've tried to make it my goal to get better in different ways,” Hanifin said. “I keep pushing myself and a lot of that is due to having good coaches and playing with guys that push you and compete with you every day. I'm lucky to have that, so I feel my game has grown in different areas since those early days in the league.”

Selected fifth overall in a star-studded 2015 Draft, where the likes of Connor McDavid, Jack Eichel and Mitch Marner headlined the graduating class, Hanifin was one of the only blueliners pegged by the experts to step in and make an immediate impact on hockey’s biggest stage.

The phrase ‘franchise defenceman’ was bandied about all winter as Hanifin – who fast-tracked his high-school education – became the second-youngest player in Boston College history, scoring 23 points (5G, 18A) as a 17-year-old freshman.

“It’s amazing,” MacKenzie Weegar said of his teammate’s rapid ascent. “When I was 18, I was barely ready to step into major junior. Now I’m going on 30 and I don’t even have 400 (NHL) games yet!”

Indeed, when Weegar was chewing up rinks as an 18-year-old, he still had a year left in the ‘Q’ with another three seasons of minor-league play beyond that before he would get a shot at the NHL level.

Hanifin, though, is a unicorn.

He’s one of the few in the modern day to buck the trend and climb the ladder like this.