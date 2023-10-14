Projected Lineup - Flames @ Penguins

The Flames open a five-game road trip tonight when they visit Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena.
Puck drop goes at 5 p.m. MT.
Sportsnet will carry the television broadcast, while Sportsnet 960 will handle the radio duties.
Based on the forward lines and defence pairings from the morning skate, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:
Forwards:
Jonathan Huberdeau - Elias Lindholm - Andrew Mangiapane
Adam Ruzicka - Nazem Kadri - Dillon Dube
Blake Coleman - Mikael Backlund - Matt Coronato
A.J. Greer - Yegor Sharangovich - Walker Duehr
Defence:
Noah Hanifin - Rasmus Andersson
Nikita Zadorov - MacKenzie Weegar
Dennis Gilbert - Chris Tanev
Goaltenders:
Jacob Markstrom
Dan Vladar