Projected Lineup - Flames @ Penguins

The Flames open a five-game road trip tonight when they visit Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena.

Puck drop goes at 5 p.m. MT.

Sportsnet will carry the television broadcast, while Sportsnet 960 will handle the radio duties.

Based on the forward lines and defence pairings from the morning skate, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:

Forwards:

Jonathan Huberdeau - Elias Lindholm - Andrew Mangiapane

Adam Ruzicka - Nazem Kadri - Dillon Dube

Blake Coleman - Mikael Backlund - Matt Coronato

A.J. Greer - Yegor Sharangovich - Walker Duehr

Defence:

Noah Hanifin - Rasmus Andersson

Nikita Zadorov - MacKenzie Weegar

Dennis Gilbert - Chris Tanev

Goaltenders:

Jacob Markstrom

Dan Vladar