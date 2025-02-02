5 Things - Flames @ Kraken

The ink had barely dried on last night's game summary before the club hopped on Air Flames and scooted down to the West Coast, ready to visit an arena that's provided Calgary 13 of a possible 14 points since the Kraken came into existence.

Just enough time to put Saturday's loss in the rear-view mirror.

But time enough for the Flames to get to know new forwards Joel Farabee and Morgan Frost a little, too.

Farabee was foiled on a first-period breakaway, Frost had six shot attempts, and overall, both caught the eye of Head Coach Ryan Huska in their debuts, coming just two days - and two time zones - away from where they had last skated as Flyers on Thursday night.

"I liked them both. I thought they did a good job," Huska said following Saturday's tilt. "It’s been a long couple days for them, and I thought they did a good job.

"Like we threw them pretty much into every situation, and I thought both guys handled it well."

And perhaps, that's exactly the best way to engrain oneself into a new team.

Playing the game.

Tonight, they'll get right back to work in another important, divisional bout for the Flames.

The turn of the calendar to February only means more eyeballs will be thrust upon the Western Conference standings, and this morning, those eyeballs will see the Flames clinging to a one-point lead over Vancouver for that coveted second wild-card berth (the Canucks host the aforementioned Red Wings tonight).

And after being forced to watch octopuses get hurled from the stands onto Scotiabank Saddledome ice Saturday, it's safe to say this group has developed a bit of an appetite for seafood.