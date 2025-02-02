5 Things - Flames @ Kraken

The Flames pay a Sunday visit to the Kraken (7 p.m. MT/Sportsnet West)

5ThingsFeb2Web
By Chris Wahl
@wahlsy CalgaryFlames.com

1. Weekend Rush

"So I, ain't a-wastin time no more
'Cause time goes by like hurricanes, and faster things"

That nugget from Gregg Allman seems apt for the Flames, because life is indeed careening down the fast lane.

And they ain't got no time to think about Saturday's 3-1 setback to the Red Wings, with a quick trip to Seattle on tap for Sunday evening.

READ MORE ON SATURDAY'S GAME HERE

See all the action from Saturday night's tilt

The ink had barely dried on last night's game summary before the club hopped on Air Flames and scooted down to the West Coast, ready to visit an arena that's provided Calgary 13 of a possible 14 points since the Kraken came into existence.

Just enough time to put Saturday's loss in the rear-view mirror.

But time enough for the Flames to get to know new forwards Joel Farabee and Morgan Frost a little, too.

Farabee was foiled on a first-period breakaway, Frost had six shot attempts, and overall, both caught the eye of Head Coach Ryan Huska in their debuts, coming just two days - and two time zones - away from where they had last skated as Flyers on Thursday night.

"I liked them both. I thought they did a good job," Huska said following Saturday's tilt. "It’s been a long couple days for them, and I thought they did a good job.

"Like we threw them pretty much into every situation, and I thought both guys handled it well."

And perhaps, that's exactly the best way to engrain oneself into a new team.

Playing the game.

Tonight, they'll get right back to work in another important, divisional bout for the Flames.

The turn of the calendar to February only means more eyeballs will be thrust upon the Western Conference standings, and this morning, those eyeballs will see the Flames clinging to a one-point lead over Vancouver for that coveted second wild-card berth (the Canucks host the aforementioned Red Wings tonight).

And after being forced to watch octopuses get hurled from the stands onto Scotiabank Saddledome ice Saturday, it's safe to say this group has developed a bit of an appetite for seafood.

Game Notes - Flames @ Kraken 02.02.25
- 0.4 MB
Download Game Notes - Flames @ Kraken 02.02.25

2. Know Your Enemy

The Kraken have been idle since Thursday, when they scored four times in the second period en route to defeating the San Jose Sharks 6-2.

And Seattle's prized free-agent signings led the way.

Defenceman Brandon Montour notched a pair of goals, while forward Chandler Stephenson finished the game with a goal and two helpers.

Both were signed to long-term deals by the Kraken this past July.

The win snapped a mini two-game skid for Seattle, who sit eight points back of Calgary for the second and final wild-card spot in the Western Conference.

“I thought we stepped over the boards tonight with a purpose, and it showed," Kraken head coach Dan Bylsma told reporters following the game."It was a really good start and carried over for the whole 60.

"And just even how the game was played, it was played with emotion in it, and we played it with some passion.”

Jared McCann has paced the Kraken this season with 40 points, while Jaden Schwartz - also a Seattle fixture since the team first hit the ice in 2021 - has 18 goals to lead the club in that category.

But like the Flames, Seattle has been bitten by the injury bug.

Captain Jordan Eberle has missed 36 games and underwent pelvic surgery, while fellow forward Yanni Gourde has missed the last 14 contests with a lower-body ailment.

2024-25 Stats

Powerplay
Rate
Rank
Flames
21.4%
16th
Kraken
19.1%
24th
Penalty Kill
Flames
72.1%
28th
Kraken
77.8%
T-20th
Shot Attempts (via NaturalStatTrick)
Flames
51.66%
8th
Kraken
47.29%
29th
High-Danger Scoring Chances (via NaturalStatTrick)
Flames
49.17%
21st
Kraken
45.88%
27th


3. Fast Facts

2024-25 Season Series

Tonight marks the second of four meetings this season between Calgary and Seattle, and the second to take place at Climate Pledge Arena.

Jordan Eberle played overtime hero for the Kraken back on Oct. 19 in the first meeting, a game Seattle won by a 2-1 scoreline. Blake Coleman had the Flames lone marker that evening.

Calgary has earned at least a point in each of its seven regular-season visits to Washington state, posting a 6-0-1 all-time road record at Seattle.

Following tonight's matchup, the two sides will meet twice more in 2024-25, with fixtures slated for the Scotiabank Saddledome Feb. 8 and Mar. 25.

Did You Know?

Jonathan Huberdeau has long been known as a set-up man.

After all, more than 500 of his 756 career points are assists.

But this season, the Flames veteran has been scoring at an impressive clip, too.

Huberdeau is closing in on his seventh 20-goal campaign, and can set a new personal best for fewest games to 20 goals in a season.

Huberdeau sits on 19 goals in 2024-25 - which is tops among Flames skaters - if he scores again, anytime over his next three contests, he'll beat the personal best of 20 goals in 55 games he set in 2020-21, while with the Florida Panthers.

4. Lineup Notes

Here's how the Flames lined up Saturday evening when they faced the Red Wings at the Saddledome.

Joel Farabee made his Calgary debut on the top line alongside Jonathan Huberdeau and Nazem Kadri, while Morgan Frost's first strides in Flames silks were spent down the middle, centring Martin Pospisil and Yegor Sharangovich.

Forwards

Jonathan Huberdeau - Nazem Kadri - Joel Farabee
Blake Coleman - Mikael Backlund - Matt Coronato
Martin Pospisil - Morgan Frost - Yegor Sharangovich
Ryan Lomberg - Clark Bishop - Adam Klapka

Defence

Joel Hanley - Rasmus Andersson
Jake Bean - MacKenzie Weegar
Tyson Barrie - Brayden Pachal

Goaltenders

Dustin Wolf
Dan Vladar

5. Players to Watch

Flames - Nazem Kadri

Kadri scored the Flames' lone marker in Saturday's loss to Detroit, and the veteran centreman is up to 18 goals on the season.

Of those 18 tallies, 10 have been scored in third periods.

Kadri led all Calgary forwards with nine shot attempts versus the Red Wings.

In 11 career games against the Kraken, he's scored four goals and added nine assists.

"I think we probably deserved to win, I’d say"

Kraken - Kaapo Kakko

Kakko - a former second-overall pick by the New York Rangers - has thrived since a mid-season move to the West Coast.

In 20 games as a member of the Kraken, he's totalled 15 points (4G, 11A) and is averaging a career-best 17:02 of ice-time per game.

The 23-year-old winger played in his 350th career NHL game Thursday versus San Jose.

News Feed

Flames Fall To Red Wings

Say What - 'Couple Bad Bounces'

Parekh Named OHL Defenceman Of The Month In January

'You Love It'

'Give The Team A Boost'

'New Energy In The Room'

Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Red Wings

Wolf Named NHL Rookie Of The Month For January

5 Things - Flames vs. Red Wings

'Super-Pumped'

Numbers Game

'Wanted To Give The Team Something'

Flames Acquire Frost, Farabee

Just Ducky

Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Ducks

'You're Never Alone'

Say What - 'Our Turn To Respond'

'He's Doing Really Well'