Say What - 'Ratcheting Up That Urgency'

The buzz in Seattle as the Flames get set to face the Kraken

2-1
By Calgary Flames Staff
@NHLFlames CalgaryFlames.com

MacKenzie Weegar on the back-to-back tonight in Seattle:

“We're a team that loves to battle adversity; we embrace it. A challenge like this is good for us. We know where we are in the standings, there are no days for us. But I think tonight, it's more about character. We could use all the excuses in the book and say it was tough travel and a late night, but who cares, really? Let's go out there and win this hockey game and go back home with two points. That's really all that matters. We're going to need everybody. It's going to be a gritty win tonight.

“If you get these two points, down the road it goes a long way. You look back at one of these games and you go, 'Wow, we battled through that one.' This is what carries on into the playoffs, these tough games, these adversity games, character-building, gritty wins, all together. But it's going to take everybody. It's not going to be easy, by any means. It's going to be a battle out there, but the leadership group has done a good job getting guys ready to go, getting focused and prepared, and making sure everybody gets their nap in today, because it's going to be a tough one.”

On sticking with the process when the goals aren’t coming easy:

“It's easy to get frustrated right now when guys aren't scoring, or maybe we couldn't bail out Wolfie in that game – something like that. But if we stick to our game, stay patient, goals are going to come. We obviously got two great pickups (Morgan Frost and Joel Farabee) in our lineup now, making them feel comfortable and getting their lines going and letting them have fun out there is another boost for our team.

“But I just like how we stick to our identity. We can't get a little too loose when things get like that and we feel frustrated, because we're not getting pucks in the back of the net. But if we stay to our identity, forecheck hard, good gaps, breaking the puck out clean, I don't see anything wrong with our group right now.”

"We're a team that loves to battle adversity"

Jonathan Huberdeau on facing the Kraken tonight:

“I think we know they've been resting, they've been ready, they got some rest and we didn't - but that's part of the schedule sometimes and it happens for every team. But we have to embrace that. Sometimes, we've been the underdog a lot of times this season, so I think it's just another time for us, so we've got to come in and be ready to win.”

On Joel Farabee fitting in on his line:

“It's great. I think he's a guy that can skate well and was making some plays. We didn't really talk much. I thought I wanted to keep things simple and (have him) come in with no pressure. I think we'll communicate more the next few games. But I thought he could bring a lot to our line.”

"We've been the underdog a lot of times this season"

Head Coach Ryan Huska on embracing the moment:

“I don't think it's really anything different than (what) the team has seen over the course of the year. You're in these situations all the time. With where we are in the standings and the time of the season, I think the urgency level most definitely has to be there tonight - and it's important that we're focused on just playing our best game today. That's it. And I think if we play a smart, hard game, we're going to be in good shape.”

“You look at a handful of our last games, I've really liked the way we've played 5-on-5. The result hasn't necessarily been there like we would want to see it, but you have to sense that your team recognizes the situation, the time of year, the fight that we're in, in regards to the standings, and you want to see them keep ratcheting up that urgency. Urgency is not desperation, it's totally different. I want to see the guys play with composure, confidence, but making sure that there's a real laser-focus to how they're going to approach the game today.”

On the new line combos with Farabee and Morgan Frost in the fold:

“I did like what we saw and I think we'll give them a little bit more time. As always, over the course of a game, you may move things around depending on who's really going, but I think we'll give them another opportunity.”

Will Dan Vladar start in goal tonight?

"Yep."

"I want to see the guys play with composure, confidence"

