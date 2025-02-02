Say What - 'Ratcheting Up That Urgency'

MacKenzie Weegar on the back-to-back tonight in Seattle:

“We're a team that loves to battle adversity; we embrace it. A challenge like this is good for us. We know where we are in the standings, there are no days for us. But I think tonight, it's more about character. We could use all the excuses in the book and say it was tough travel and a late night, but who cares, really? Let's go out there and win this hockey game and go back home with two points. That's really all that matters. We're going to need everybody. It's going to be a gritty win tonight.

“If you get these two points, down the road it goes a long way. You look back at one of these games and you go, 'Wow, we battled through that one.' This is what carries on into the playoffs, these tough games, these adversity games, character-building, gritty wins, all together. But it's going to take everybody. It's not going to be easy, by any means. It's going to be a battle out there, but the leadership group has done a good job getting guys ready to go, getting focused and prepared, and making sure everybody gets their nap in today, because it's going to be a tough one.”

On sticking with the process when the goals aren’t coming easy:

“It's easy to get frustrated right now when guys aren't scoring, or maybe we couldn't bail out Wolfie in that game – something like that. But if we stick to our game, stay patient, goals are going to come. We obviously got two great pickups (Morgan Frost and Joel Farabee) in our lineup now, making them feel comfortable and getting their lines going and letting them have fun out there is another boost for our team.

“But I just like how we stick to our identity. We can't get a little too loose when things get like that and we feel frustrated, because we're not getting pucks in the back of the net. But if we stay to our identity, forecheck hard, good gaps, breaking the puck out clean, I don't see anything wrong with our group right now.”