Game Day Notebook - 02.02.25

Sleepless In Seattle

An 8 p.m. start at the ‘Dome followed by a 6 p.m. local start in Seattle.

Quite the turnaround.

After a tight battle that ended just short of a comeback against the Red Wings Saturday, there was little time to reflect as the Flames quickly jumped on a plane for their next test.

Sure, there could be excuses thrown around with the late night getting in, but not with this group.

They’re embracing the challenge ahead of them and looking to come back home with two points.

“At this time of year, there is no excuses for being tired or anything,” Jonathan Huberdeau said. “These points, we need these points right now. We see how tight it is in the wild card and even LA, they’re catchable.

“It’s just to get these points, even with the tough back-to-back we gotta come out and be ready, we need these points.”

So while a pregame nap will definitely be on tap, once game time comes, they’ll be locked in.

“We know they've been resting, they've been ready, they got some rest and we didn't,” Huberdeau said. “That's part of the schedule sometimes and it happens for every team. But we have to embrace that. Sometimes, we've been the underdog a lot of times this season, so I think it's just another time for us, so we've got to come in and be ready to win.”