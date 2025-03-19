5 Things - Flames @ Devils - 20.03.25

1. Last Time Out

The Flames were looking for a bounce-back game when they hit the ice against the Rangers Tuesday night.

They wanted to regroup, refocus and get back in the win column, and they did in convincing style.

A day after falling to the Maple Leafs to open this four-game road trip, Calgary held the New York to just 13 shots in a dominating 2-1 victory.

"It was probably my easiest game as a Flame," said goalie Dan Vladar. "I don’t even know what kind of word I should use - what’s better than unbelievable, I dunno. Just not a busy night for me at all, the blocks that you see from Nacho, Weegs and Frosty towards the end, that’s team right there, that’s playoff hockey.

"It gives me and Wolfie goosebumps that those guys are willing to do those things for us. Really good night for us, (so) proud of this group."

The Flames controlled every facet of the game and it if wasn't for the heroics of Rangers netminder Igor Shesterkin, who made 33 saves, the final score would have been much uglier for the Blueshirts.

"I think the complete game, like that’s one of the best we’ve played all year, for sure," said head coach Ryan Huska. "We gave one up early, which is never a good thing, but I just felt like the guys were committed to doing things the right way tonight. And I thought their goalie was excellent. This was a night where we could have scored more than two or three, but their goaltender was excellent as well."