Gridin Wins QMJHL Award

Flames prospect named QMJHL Offensive Rookie of the Year

250509_Gridin
By Chris Wahl
CalgaryFlames.com

Flames prospect Matvei Gridin was awarded the Michel Bergeron Trophy as the QMJHL's top offensive rookie, the league announced Friday.

Gridin, the 28th-overall selection in the 2024 NHL Draft, finished tops among the league's first-year players in most main offensive categories, including goals (36), assists (43) and points (79). The Shawinigan Cataractes forward finished tied for his teams' scoring lead during the regular season as well.

In fact, the 19-year-old was held off the scoresheet in only 10 of the 56 regular-season games he contested in 2024-25.

The Russian forward's season came to an end earlier this week, when the Cataractes fell in Game 7 of their QMJHL semi-final at the hands of the Rimouski Oceanic. He put up 17 points (8G, 9A) in 16 games during Shawinigan's post-season run.

He signed an entry-level contract with the Flames after attending the team's Development Camp last July.

News Feed

World Championship Recap - 09.05.25

Basha Expected To Make Tigers Return

Leading The Swedes

Iginla Named To NHL's Quarter-Century Team

Say What - 'Find The Best Players'

Flames To Pick 18th In 2025 NHL Draft

Wolf Named Calder Trophy Finalist

'Love Playing For The Flames'

Flames Sign Matt Coronato To Extension

Morin, Wildcats To Play For QMJHL Crown

‘A Lot Of Familiar Faces'

Seven Flames Set For World Championship Duty

Wranglers Eliminated From Playoffs

'We're Not Done'

'I Don’t Like This Team'

From Captain To Rookie

Flames Assign Adam Klapka To Wranglers

Wranglers Fall In Triple Overtime In Game 1