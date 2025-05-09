Gridin Wins QMJHL Award

Flames prospect Matvei Gridin was awarded the Michel Bergeron Trophy as the QMJHL's top offensive rookie, the league announced Friday.

Gridin, the 28th-overall selection in the 2024 NHL Draft, finished tops among the league's first-year players in most main offensive categories, including goals (36), assists (43) and points (79). The Shawinigan Cataractes forward finished tied for his teams' scoring lead during the regular season as well.

In fact, the 19-year-old was held off the scoresheet in only 10 of the 56 regular-season games he contested in 2024-25.

The Russian forward's season came to an end earlier this week, when the Cataractes fell in Game 7 of their QMJHL semi-final at the hands of the Rimouski Oceanic. He put up 17 points (8G, 9A) in 16 games during Shawinigan's post-season run.

He signed an entry-level contract with the Flames after attending the team's Development Camp last July.