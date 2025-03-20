Projected Lineup - Flames @ Devils

NEWARK, N.J. — Dustin Wolf will get the start tonight when the Flames hit the ice looking for their second straight win as they continue to push for a postseason Wild Card berth (5 p.m. MT / Sportsnet One).
As per the lines and pairings used during the morning skate, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:
Forwards
Connor Zary - Nazem Kadri - Martin Pospisil
Jonathan Huberdeau - Morgan Frost - Matt Coronato
Joel Farabee - Yegor Sharangovich - Blake Coleman
Ryan Lomberg - Kevin Rooney - Adam Klapka
Defence
Kevin Bahl - Rasmus Andersson
Joel Hanley - MacKenzie Weegar
Jake Bean - Daniil Miromanov
Goaltender
Dustin Wolf